Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Arena Stage's Jubilee. Inspired by the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers, this uplifting new work chronicles the bold African American ensemble as they travel the world, captivating kings, queens and audiences with hymns and spiritual songs supported by their rich voices. Written and directed by Thompson with vocal arrangements and music direction by Dianne Adams McDowell, Jubilee runs April 26 - June 2, 2019 in the Kreeger Theater.

In addition to Thompson, the creative team includes Vocal Arrangements and Music Direction by Dianne Adams McDowell, Set Designer Donald Eastman, Costume Designer Merrily Murray-Walsh, Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel, Sound Designer Fabian Obispo, Projection Designer Shawn Duan, Wig Designer Anne Nesmith, Fight Director Ron Piretti, Casting Directors Victor Vazquez and Geoff Josselson, C.S.A., Stage Manager Kurt Hall, Assistant Stage Manager Marne Anderson and Production Assistant Paula Fritz.

Jubilee is generously sponsored by Exelon Corporation, Altria Group, AARP, Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, Andrew R. Ammerman, R. Lucia Riddle, Dr. Donald Wallace Jones, Dr. Betty Jean Tolbert Jones and Tracey Tolbert Jones.





