Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage

May. 3, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Arena Stage's Jubilee. Inspired by the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers, this uplifting new work chronicles the bold African American ensemble as they travel the world, captivating kings, queens and audiences with hymns and spiritual songs supported by their rich voices. Written and directed by Thompson with vocal arrangements and music direction by Dianne Adams McDowell, Jubilee runs April 26 - June 2, 2019 in the Kreeger Theater.

In addition to Thompson, the creative team includes Vocal Arrangements and Music Direction by Dianne Adams McDowell, Set Designer Donald Eastman, Costume Designer Merrily Murray-Walsh, Lighting Designer Robert Wierzel, Sound Designer Fabian Obispo, Projection Designer Shawn Duan, Wig Designer Anne Nesmith, Fight Director Ron Piretti, Casting Directors Victor Vazquez and Geoff Josselson, C.S.A., Stage Manager Kurt Hall, Assistant Stage Manager Marne Anderson and Production Assistant Paula Fritz.

Jubilee is generously sponsored by Exelon Corporation, Altria Group, AARP, Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, Andrew R. Ammerman, R. Lucia Riddle, Dr. Donald Wallace Jones, Dr. Betty Jean Tolbert Jones and Tracey Tolbert Jones.

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage



Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At JUBILEE at Arena Stage
  • 1st Stage Presents THE MEMBER OF THE WEDDING Based On The Beloved Novel
  • SEED Falcon Theatre To Head To Edinburgh Festival Fringe
  • Signature Theatre Accepting Submissions For 2019/20 Season SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings
  • NextStop Announces 2019-2020 Season
  • Kennedy Center Announces Summer Happy Hour Series

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup