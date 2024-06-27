OVER HER DEAD BODY Returns to Capital Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pinky Swear will revive their most award-winning, popular hit musical at this year’s Capital Fringe Festival with their award-winning hit, Over Her Dead Body! The show has been updated and has an exciting new cast and director for this revival.

Over Her Dead Body joins the Appalachian Angels and Big Willie as they record a special night of traditional murder ballads for the radio. Things quickly start to go awry as uninvited guests—of the spectral variety—begin to reveal the other side of these sadistic stories: the victims’. Will they—or you—be able make it out without a little bit of blood on their hands?

The show started in 2016 when Artistic Director Karen Lange started thinking a little more about murder ballads. Sure they were enjoyable, but why were so many of the victims women? And why were a fair few of those nameless? These questions seemed particularly poignant in a year during which an accused rapist was elected President. It’s eight years later, and even after the “Me Too” movement, not much seems to have changed. If the reaction to the man or bear meme is anything to go by, Over Her Dead Body is still extraordinarily relevant. Co-playwright Seth Alcorn describes the show as, ‘A story about why women would choose the bear.’

Lange says “The first production of the show was a revelation. It went from a dream I had to something way more than a simple show. Our writers got together and created something that both entertained and touched people. Sometimes you hit a nerve in a good way - this resulted in us winning the Best Musical and Best Show awards from the Fringe audience. We hope folks who didn’t get a chance to see it last time will enjoy it as much as our 2016 audience did. And, of course, we hope we have repeat customers!”

Pinky Swear is a women-focused company that debuted to critical acclaim at the 2009 DC Fringe Theater Festival. They have produced a variety of shows, from the popular Cabaret xx series to the site-specific Use All Available Doors,” an ode to DC’s public transit system. Pinky Swear seeks to elevate, explore, and empower women on stage.

Venue: DCJCC - Theater J

Dates/Times: Thu, 7/ 11, at 8:50 PM | Sat, 7/ 13, at 7:40 PM | Sun, 7/ 14, at 1:00 PM | Sat, 7/ 20, at 8:45 PM Sun, 7/ 21, at 4:35 PM

Comments