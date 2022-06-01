ON YOUR FEET!, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, THE HOT WING KING & More Lead Washington, DC's June Theater Top 10

Click Here for More Articles on Washington, DC Top 10

Washington, D.C. is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Drumfolk

Arena Stage - May 31st through June 26th, 2022.

Electrifying percussive dance fused with contemporary art forms fuels Step Afrika!'s latest production, Drumfolk, inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739 and the Negro Act of 1740 in South Carolina. State laws mandated that enslaved Africans could not assemble or use their drums which were used to signal the uprising. They took away the drums, but they could not stop the beat. This is the rich story of a movement that could not be stopped and transformed African American culture from then to the present day. The immersive production will be the first of three as part of a multi-year collaborative partnership between Step Afrika! and Arena Stage.

For tickets: click here.

On Your Feet!

Gala Hispanic Theatre - through June 5th, 2022.

This is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. This production features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3," and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

For tickets: click here.

United States of Amnesia: Dare to Remember

Kennedy Center - June 21st through July 10th, 2022.

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill A Mockingbird is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill A Mockingbird-"the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune)-has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR). Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

For tickets: click here.

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird

Ford's Theatre - through May 14th, 2022.

Created by celebrated D.C. composer Nolan Williams, Jr., with a book by Nolan Williams, Jr. and Pulitzer-prize nominated writer Nikkole Salter, "Grace" examines the little-told history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. The musical captures a day in the life of the Mintons, a Philadelphia family who gather to mourn the loss of their matriarch and deal with the future of their family restaurant in a changing neighborhood. Heartfelt and hopeful, timely and timeless, "Grace" is the new American musical where, although family comes first, everyone has a seat at the table.

For tickets: click here.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Wolf Trap - June 21st and June 22nd, 2022.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music; she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. The show features a stunning array of beloved songs by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend," and the title song, "Beautiful."

Get tickets: click here.

Jersey Boys

Kennedy Center - June 14th through June 26th, 2022.

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

Get tickets: click here.

Red Velvet

Shakespeare Theatre Company- Begins performances June 16th, 2022.

London's Theatre Royal, 1833. Theatre history is made when Ira Aldridge becomes the first Black actor to take the stage as Shakespeare's Othello. As a bill promoting the abolition of slavery sends shockwaves through Parliament, how will London react to Aldridge's groundbreaking performance? Director Jade King Carroll makes her STC debut with Olivier Award winner Lolita Chakrabarti's "gripping, intelligent, and passionate" (The Financial Times) Red Velvet, celebrating a pioneering actor who triumphed in his art despite a tempest of social injustice.

For tickets: click here.

The Hot Wing King

Studio Theatre - begins performances June 22nd, 2022.

It's August in Memphis, time to crown the new Hot Wang King. Backed by his best friends and boyfriend Dwayne, who serve as his fry crew The New Wing Order, Cordell has a feeling that this is his year. But then a family emergency throws Dwayne's nephew into the house on prep night, one of his crew starts messing with the seasoning, and suddenly Cordell's future is in danger of going up in flames. Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Katori Hall (The Mountaintop) has written a fresh and fierce comedy about the risk and rewards of celebrating who you are.

For tickets: click here.

New York City Ballet

Kennedy Center - June 7th through June 12th, 2022.

The powerhouse dancers of NYCB, celebrated the world over for their interpretations of both classic and contemporary choreography, return to the Kennedy Center with George Balanchine's joyful and whimsical A Midsummer Night's Dream, plus new works by Sidra Bell, Jamar Roberts, and Justin Peck.

For tickets: click here.

There's Always The Hudson

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company - through June 5th.

Lola and T met years ago in a support group for sexual abuse survivors. They've made a pact... and the deadline is coming at them fast. So tonight, they decide to take matters into their own hands by plotting to exact revenge on anyone who has ever f-ked with them. Spend the night with two fractured souls who let loose their fury in this fearless adventure. Paola Lázaro's new work takes an unflinching look at confronting trauma, and how the bonds with our chosen family can carry us through.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.