NextStop Theatre Company Opens New Season With Acclaimed Political Comedy POTUS

This election season there are dozens of American theaters producing POTUS; Or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, but NextStop Theatre's production will be the closest one to our nation's capital. This hot-button political farce will officially open NextStop's 2024/25 season from September 26th through October 20th.

The uproarious show dives into the chaos that ensues when the President of the United States drops a four-letter bombshell at a public forum. With the White House in crisis, the seven women POTUS relies on most must scramble to save the leader of the free world from PR disaster and global mayhem.

Written by Selina Fillinger, the youngest female playwright ever produced on Broadway and writer for Apple TV's The Morning Show, the play features quick-witted dialogue and a plot that moves at breakneck speed. Directed by Abigail Fine, known for directing NextStop's Fallen Angels, the production will showcase top comedic talent from the DMV. Making up the all-female cast are Rebecca Ballinger, Lisa Hill-Corley, Sally Imbriano, Bess Kaye, Bianca Lipford, Lorraine Magee, and Graciela Rey as well as Jackie Madjski, Mallorie Stern, and Eleanor Tapscott as the show's understudies.

“We originally chose this show as a chance to give the community a break from election season stress,” said Evan Hoffmann, NextStop's Producing Artistic Director. “But ever since the election gained a female presidential candidate, this show morphed from comedic escapism to a timely and joyful piece of theatre.”

Tickets for POTUS and NextStop's entire season–including comedies Native Gardens and Chicken & Biscuits and stage adaptations of The Shawshank Redemption and Footloose—are on sale now. Their Season Subscription package offers a 20% discount to all five mainstage productions. Patrons can also receive a 15% discount on limited early bird tickets if purchased at least a week before the first performance.

ABOUT NEXTSTOP:

NextStop Theatre Company is Herndon, VA's only professional theatre company. Located minutes away from Reston Town Center, Historic Downtown Herndon, Dulles Airport, and the

upcoming Herndon Silver Line Metro Station, the company has established a strong regional reputation for producing award-winning productions and educational programs, while showcasing a wide array of local talent and arts relevant to the community.

NextStop is supported in part by generous grants from The Town of Herndon, ArtsFairfax, The Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Nelson J. & Katherine Friant Post Foundation, and The Ruth & Hal Launders Charitable Trust.

