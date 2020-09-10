National Theatre of the Deaf Announces Move to DC and New Connecticut Theatre Organization

The move was effective beginning on September 1.

The National Theater of the Deaf (NTD) has announced its move to Washington, DC effective September 1, 2020 and the creation of a new organization in Connecticut legally recognized as The NTD-Connecticut (NTD-CT).

The NTD Board conducted approximately a two-year review and extensive discussions on its mission, programs, and future under the leadership of the Executive Committee composed of Dr. Harvey Corson, Board Chair; James Pedersen, Vice-Chair & Treasurer; and Joan Hanna, Secretary with the support of Shane Feldman, NTD Strategic Consultant. Other Board members, John Basinger, Tyrone Giordano, and Gary Greco were active participants in the Board deliberations and decisions on this strategic direction for the organization.

Since its founding in 1967, NTD has a long and rich history as a proud national and international performing arts organization. NTD pioneered a dual language theatre concept, creating a hybrid of American Sign Language with spoken English that has been seen in all fifty states in the U.S., in thirty-three countries, and on all seven continents throughout the world. NTD has appeared and performed on Broadway, the Disney Channel, on Sesame Street, at the White House, and before luminaries and dignitaries the world over.

A newly formed Connecticut non-profit entity, The National Theatre of the Deaf - Connecticut (NTD-CT) will provide local, state and regional educational and theatrical programs and activities, including our successful Theater Immersion Program for young high school Deaf & hard of hearing aspiring performing artists. It is our goal to expand and diversify our programming and local, state, and regional partnerships that cultivate and showcase aspiring and professional Deaf talent.

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You