Mosaic Theater Company to Present Workshop of POSTMORTEM

Mosaic Theater Company will present a workshop for POSTMORTEM, a new play that combines true crime with family drama to tell a story about one woman’s reckoning with her difficult childhood. Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Marilyn Ness makes her playwriting debut by inventively introducing documentary filmmaking techniques to live theater. Part of the Catalyst Series for New Play Development, POSTMORTEM is directed by Tony Award-nominee Sheryl Kaller. This staged reading will run September 8-12, 2024, in the Lang Theater at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

“We are honored to be presenting the workshop of POSTMORTEM and supporting award-winning artist Marilyn Ness’ bold vision and boundary-defying creativity,” says Mosaic Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas. “Marilyn’s play is a moving testament to the power of resilience in the face of trauma and abuse, and the ongoing need to believe, support, and empower survivors. POSTMORTEM builds upon Mosaic’s steadfast commitments to sharing stories that are a catalyst to action and awareness, providing writers of diverse backgrounds opportunities to deepen their craft, and creating theater that is fresh and innovative in both form and content.”

“I stand at the crossroads of 25 years of independent documentary filmmaking and an emerging playwriting career,” says writer Marilyn Ness. “Mosaic Theater Company has gone all in on this boundary-pushing work, creating space for art that will move people to foster real-world change. I am so grateful for this rare and enormous gift from Mosaic that dares to nurture and celebrate independent voices at a time when honest stories are needed most.”

About POSTMORTEM

Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Marilyn Ness’ playwriting debut, POSTMORTEM, combines true crime with family drama to tell a story about one woman’s reckoning with her difficult childhood. Inventively introducing documentary filmmaking techniques to live theater, POSTMORTEM is a brave and imaginative new play that asks audiences to participate in an act of healing.

POSTMORTEM, the play, will be accompanied by POSTMORTEM, the documentary—a film about art-making and what it can do to release and heal us from harm.

Directed by Tony Award-nominee Sheryl Kaller°, POSTMORTEM stars Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Maddie Corman*, six-time Tony and Emmy-nominated Tovah Feldshuh*, and Helen Hayes Tribute-winning Nancy Robinette*. The cast also includes Jill Abramovitz*, Alex DeBard*, JaBen Early* and Lolita Marie.

POSTMORTEM is produced by Beth Levison of Hazel Pictures In Association With Vyuha Foundation and Robina Riccitiello, with the generous support of Dana DiCarlo, Julie Stampler and the Fishman Family Foundation, Cindy Meehl of Cedar Creek Productions, InMaat Productions, Folk Productions and Regina K. Scully of Artemis Rising Foundation. Also made possible with the support of the Catapult Film Fund, Jewish Story Partners, the New York State Council on the Arts, The Sundance Institute in collaboration with Sandbox Films, and select individuals.

About the Artists

Marilyn Ness is a two-time Emmy, Peabody, and DuPont Award-winning documentary director and producer. As director, Ness is interested in complex, social justice stories from multiple viewpoints. She directed CHARM CITY, an observational documentary exploring the divide between police and citizens, premiering at Tribeca 2018, shortlisted for the 2019 Academy Award, broadcast on PBS’ Independent Lens, and nominated for an Emmy Award.

Ness produced Kirsten Johnson’s groundbreaking films Dick Johnson IS DEAD and CAMERAPERSON, Netflix’s BECOMING about Michelle Obama, and most recently Jamie Boyle’s ANONYMOUS SISTER, nominated for a 2024 Emmy Award. Ness is currently at work on POSTMORTEM, an interdisciplinary theater and documentary project.

The creative and Production Team for POSTMORTEM includes Daniel K. Allen++ (Scenic Designer), Asia Christian (Lighting Designer), Ian Vespermann (Sound Designer), Jeannette Christensen++ (Costume Designer), Caite Hevner++ (Projection Designer), Sierra Young (Fight and Intimacy Director) and Shayna O’Neill* (Production Stage Manager).

° Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

* Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

++ Member of United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 of the IATSE.

Health and Safety

Mosaic Theater aligns its safety protocols with those of the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

Masking is recommended, however it is no longer mandatory—masks in theaters and public spaces at the Atlas Performing Arts Center are now optional. For the latest information, visit mosaictheater.org/health-and-safety.

Plan Your Visit

Tickets

$25 for the public; $15 for Mosaic Theater subscribers; available at mosaictheater.org

