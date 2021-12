Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Washington, DC:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Josie Corrado - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 40%

Sam Fox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Wildwood Summer Theatre 15%

Stefan Sittig - GUTTENBERG THE MUSICAL - Greenbelt Arts Center 13%

Ben Simpson - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 11%

Morgan Christina Thomas - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 8%

Morgan Christina Thomas - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 8%

Morgan Christina Thomas - PARADE - OVATIONS THEATRE 4%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Heidi Santschi - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 26%

Anna Klinger - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 13%

Elizabeth Weiss - CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 11%

Jessica Kresge - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 11%

Quentin N. Sagers - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 10%

Darnell Patrick Morris - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 8%

Darnell Patrick Morris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - OVATIONS THEATRE 5%

Farrell Hartigan - THE BLUEST EYE - Dominion Stage 5%

Mark Minnick - SHREK - Toby's Dinner Theater 5%

Darnell Patrick Morris - PARADE - OVATIONS THEATRE 4%

Darnell Patrick Morris - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

QWEEN JEAN - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 54%

Shadia Hafiz - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 46%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Matt Moore - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 35%

Rob Tessier - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 21%

Mayumi Griffie - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 16%

Ben Simpson - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 15%

Valerie A Higgs - PARADE - OVATIONS THEATRE 13%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Jacqueline Youm - A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 29%

Isabel Franklin - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects 26%

Matt Moore - THE SHOW MUST GO ON - Seton 26%

Tiffany M. Waters - TWELFTH NIGHT - Rude Mechanicals 9%

Claudia Bach - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rude Mechanicals 5%

Erin Nealer - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 5%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Gerrad A Taylor - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 29%

Holly Twyford - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 21%

Whitney White - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 18%

Josh Sticklin - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 11%

Laley Lippard - IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 8%

Walter Meierjohann - BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 7%

Mei Ann Teo - KEENE - 2021 6%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tristen Geren - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 22%

Matt Moore - THE SHOW MUST GO ON - Seton 13%

Zack Walsh - GUTTENBERG THE MUSICAL! - Greenbelt Arts Center 13%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 7%

Tom Barylski - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Montgomery Playhouse 7%

Arielle Katz - CLUE STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 7%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Globe Openstage 7%

Adam Konowe - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Reston Players 3%

Claudia Bach - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rude Mechanicals 3%

Jacqueline Youm - YELLA JACK (BY DONNA LATHAM) - JaYo Theatre 3%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Globe Online 3%

Scott Turner - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 2%

Erin Nealer - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 2%

Jacqueline Youm - EMPIRES (BY JEFF DUNNE) - JaYo Theatre 2%

Jacqueline Elisabeth - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - JaYo Theatre 1%

Kendrick Weingast - MEDEA - Globe Openstage 1%

Tiffany M. Waters - TWELFTH NIGHT - Rude Mechanicals 1%

Veronica Lowe - THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE - Moonlit Wings Productions 1%

Alyson Gold Weinberg - OBJECT RELATIONS - AWC Productions 1%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - TWELFTH NIGHT - Globe Openstage 1%

Julie Janson - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Dominion Stage 0%

Stu Fischer - THREE SISTERS - JaYo Theatre 0%

Veronica Lowe - THE GREATEST SHOWKID - Moonlit Wings Productions 0%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Stefan Sittig - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 21%

Alan Paul - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 13%

Aaron Posner - The Humans - Olney Theatre Center 11%

Rex Daugherty - SIDE-WALKS - Solas Nua 11%

Matthew Gardiner - Simply Sondheim - Signature Theatre 10%

Stefan Sittig - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 10%

Fred Berman - TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 9%

Mark Rhea - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 5%

Craig Wallace - A Boy and His Soul - Round House Theatre 4%

Duane Richards II - FROM GUMBO TO MUMBO - Keegan Theatre 4%

Carl Randolph - RUNTIME ERROR - Transformation Theatre 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Jon Yune - VOICES HEARD (LIVESTREAM OPTION) - Sunshine Projects 33%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 18%

Stephen Deming - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 18%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - MEDEA - Globe Openstage 14%

Arielle Katz - CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 12%

Matthew Ratz - CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 6%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Joo Kno Media - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 37%

Josh Sticklin - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 30%

Patrick W. Lord - SIDE-WALKS - Solas Nua 23%

Chiet Productions - One Destiny - Ford's Theatre 10%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 41%

Ken and Patti Crowley - FENCES - Little Theatre of Alexandria 20%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 16%

Bryan Stopak - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 12%

Bryan Stopak - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 11%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jessica Hung Han Yun - BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 28%

Elizabeth A. Coco - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 27%

Alberto Segarra - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 24%

Adam Honoré - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 22%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 32%

HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 17%

WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 13%

FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company 9%

RAGTIME - Ovations Theatre 9%

PARADE - Ovations Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ovations Theatre 7%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Ovations Theatre 5%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Evan Owen - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 27%

Kelly Snow - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 15%

Cassandra Murphy - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 11%

Sam Salem - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 11%

Angelo Harrington - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 9%

John Downes - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 7%

Danielle Carter - PARADE - OVATIONS THEATRE 7%

Patrick Mulhearn - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 3%

Timothy Burhouse - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Clare Galvin - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Rachel Marineau - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

Heather Kirshner - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 2%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Susannah Lovegrove - TICKS - Sunshine Projects 25%

Melvin Smith - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 12%

Kira Simmons - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Montgomery Playhouse 11%

Jacqueline Youm - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 9%

Brenda Parker - FENCES - Little Theatre of Alexandri 8%

Stephanie Oden - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Globe Openstage 8%

Alexis Krey - SHREK - Toby's Dinner Theater 7%

Tabitha Littlefield - TWELFTH NIGHT - Rude Mechanicals 6%

Kira Simmons - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Globe Openstage 5%

Bill Bodie - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rude Mechanicals 4%

Kira Simmons - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Globe Openstage 3%

Crytal Arduh - THE BLUEST EYE - Dominion Stage 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emily Dalton - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 19%

Naomi Jacobson - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 17%

Jordan Brown - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 17%

Susan Rhea - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 9%

E. FAYE BUTLER - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 7%

Jonathan Del Palmer - MOON MAN WALK - Constellation Theatre 7%

Jessica Lefkow - IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 7%

Mia Ellis - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 7%

Antonio Michael Woodard* - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

Brandon Carter - KEENE - American Shakespeare Center 4%

Mike Kozemchak - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 4%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Isabel Franklin - THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK: A SHAWN MENDES MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 44%

Cassandra Murphy - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 26%

Caroline Davenport - LES MISERABLES - Levine Performance Institute 16%

Mozelle Vann - LES MISERABLES - Levine Perfomance Institute 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Bobby Smith - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Signature Theatre 39%

Lisa Stephen Friday - TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 27%

Taylor Witt - FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company 22%

Alex DeBard - FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company 12%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Michael Angeloni - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 13%

Elizabeth Weiss - CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 12%

Melvin Smith - A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 11%

Tabitha Littlefield - TWELFTH NIGHT - Rude Mechanicals 6%

Brendan Murray - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Reston Community Players 5%

Aron Spellane - KING CHARLES III - Globe Openstage 4%

Rocky Nunzio - MEDEA - Globe Openstage 4%

Stephanie Oden - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Globe Openstage 4%

Claudia Bach - MACBETH - Globe Online 3%

Elizabeth Aviva W. - MEDEA - Globe Openstage 3%

Kira Simmons - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Montgomery Playhouse 3%

Paul Brewster - A BLACK&WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 3%

Jacqueline Youm - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART II - Silver Spring Stage 3%

Jeff Breslow - CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 3%

Dave Seidman-Joria - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Globe Openstage 2%

Lauren-Nicole Gabel - CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 2%

Megan Fraedrich - PYGMALION - Globe Openstage 2%

Bill Bodie - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rude Mechanicals 2%

Kevin Dykstra - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Silver Spring Stage 2%

Jacqueline Youm - EMPIRES - JaYo Theatre 2%

Margaret Carson - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 2%

Susan Ferry - OBJECT RELATIONS - AWC Productions 2%

Jacqueline Youm - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 1%

Robert Heinly - KING CHARLES III - Globe Openstage 1%

Greg Lang - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Reston Community Players 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Patrick Page - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 21%

Veronica Del Cerro - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 19%

Ilona Dulaski - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 9%

Tom Story - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 9%

Da'Von Moody - SIDE-WALKS - Solas Nua 7%

Kevin Adams - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 7%

Dwayne Lawson Brown - FROM GUMBO TO MUMBO - Keegan Theatre 6%

Michael Kevin Darnall - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 4%

Cormac Elliot - SIDE-WALKS - Solas Nua 4%

Ro Boddie - A Boy and His Soul - Round House Theatre 4%

Michael Bunce - One Destiny - Ford's Theatre 3%

Stephen F. Schmidt - One Destiny - Ford's Theatre 3%

Mark Redfield - RUNTIME ERROR - Transformation Theatre 2%

Sam Givens - RUNTIME ERROR - Transformation Theatre 2%

Drew Anderson - FROM GUMBO TO MUMBO - Keegan Theatre 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

TICKS - Sunshine Projects 18%

CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 18%

A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 17%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Rude Mechanicals 10%

A DOLL'S HOUSE PART II - Silver Spring Stage 9%

THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects 9%

YELLA JACK (BY DONNA LATHAM) - JaYo Theatre 6%

DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rude Mechanicals 5%

HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 4%

EMPIRES (BY JEFF DUNNE) - JaYo Theatre 3%

THE GUILTY (RYAN KAMINSKI) - JaYo Theatre 1%

Best Play (Professional)

TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 24%

FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 14%

THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 13%

HENRY V - American Shakespeare Center 11%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 11%

GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 8%

MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 8%

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 6%

MOON MAN WALK - Constellation Theatre 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 29%

VOICES HEARD - Sunshine Projects 18%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 14%

HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 13%

RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 11%

PARADE - OVATIONS THEATRE 6%

AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - OVATIONS THEATRE 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 29%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 17%

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 14%

GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 13%

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 8%

BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 8%

MOON MAN WALK - Constellation Theatre 8%

KEENE - American Shakespeare Center 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

James Maxted - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 34%

Danielle Harris and Bethany Regalbuto - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 16%

Matt Liptak - FENCES - Little Theatre of Alexandria 14%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 12%

Bryan Stopak, Darnell Patrick Morris & Jack Rosenberg - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - OVATIONS THEATRE 8%

Bryan Stopak, Darnell Patrick Morris & Jack Rosenberg - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 7%

Bryan Stopak & Darnell Patrick Morris - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 5%

Bryan Stopak, Darnell Patrick Morris & Jack Rosenberg - PARADE - OVATIONS THEATRE 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Greg Stevens - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 31%

Paige Hathaway - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 26%

Matthew J. Keenan - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 18%

Daniel Soule - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 16%

Lizzie Clachan - BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 10%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Volpert - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 38%

Stephen Indrisano - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 17%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 12%

Jacqueline Youm - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 10%

David Correia - THE BLUEST EYE - Dominion Stage 8%

Tyler Haggard - TWELFTH NIGHT - Rude Mechanicals 5%

Jacqueline Youm - YELLA JACK - JaYo Theatre 4%

Jacqueline Youm - EMPIRES - JaYo Theatre 2%

Jacqueline Youm - SHAKESPEARE BACHELOR - JaYo Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gordon Nimmo-Smith and Tosin Olufolabi - IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 31%

Broken Chord - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 31%

Dan Deiter - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 23%

Ben and Max Ringham - BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 15%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 38%

GUTENBERG THE MUSICAL! - Greenbelt Arts Center 27%

LES MISERABLES - Levine Performance Institute 27%

THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE - Moonlit Wings Productions 6%

THE GREATEST SHOWKID - Moonlit Wings Productions 2%

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company 64%

TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 37%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

WORKING - Port Tobacco Players 16%

A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 15%

CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 11%

THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 9%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Montgomery Playhouse 8%

A WALK IN THE WOODS - Reston Community Players 5%

A DOLL'S HOUSE PART II - Silver Spring Stage 4%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Silver Spring Stage 4%

THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Globe Openstage 4%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Rude Mechanicals 4%

KING CHARLES III - Globe Openstage 3%

YELLA JACK (BY DONNA LATHAM) - JaYo Theatre 3%

AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE BACHELOR - JaYo Theatre 2%

DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rude Mechanicals 2%

HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Globe Openstage 2%

EMPIRES (BY JEFF DUNNE) - JaYo Theatre 1%

THE GUILTY - JaYo Theatre 1%

MASK ON MASK OFF - Sandy Spring Theatre Group 1%

UNTIL THE FLOOD - Dominion Stage 1%

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

Olney Theatre Center - The Humans - Olney Theatre Center 21%

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 21%

FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 21%

MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 13%

FROM GUMBO TO MUMBO - Keegan Theatre 9%

AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 6%

SIDE-WALKS - Solas Nua 6%

RUNTIME ERROR - Transformation Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Josh Carias - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 17%

Scott Pierce - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 16%

Chant'l Martin - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 15%

Kara Lily - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 12%

Zoe Ferguson - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATE 7%

Reina Fontanez - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 7%

Brad Brommel - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 6%

Kassidy Kepner - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 6%

Renee Agben - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 5%

Robert DeBroeck - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Jamie Pennegrini - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kara Kuczkowski - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects 32%

Paul Brewster - A BLACK&WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 19%

Dejeanette Horn - FENCES - Little Theatre of Alexandria 14%

Brandon Bedore - SHREK - Toby's Dinner Theater 11%

Mack Leamon - FENCES - Little Theatre of Alexandria 10%

Lexi Stein - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 6%

Eve La Puma - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rude Mechanicals 4%

Allison McAlister - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 3%

Claudia Bach - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Leo Delgado - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 26%

Pauline Lamb - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 16%

Roz White - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 12%

Deidra LaWan Starnes - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 11%

Caroline Dubberly - IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 7%

Ryan Sellars - IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 7%

Simone Brown - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 6%

Sheri Herren - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 5%

Linda High - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 4%

Joe Baker - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 3%

Phil McGlaston - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Jane Margulies Kalbfeld - LITTLE WOMEN - The Heritage Players 27%

Brenden Haley - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 24%

Rick Wathen - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 23%

Delaney Dunigan - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 15%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Springs Stage 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Shemika Berry - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 29%

Jane Margulies Kalbfeld - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 10%

Claudia Bach - MACBETH - Globe Online 10%

Jacqueline Youm - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Sandy Spring Theatre Group 10%

Jacqueline Youm - YELLA JACK - JaYo Theatre 7%

Nicole Godino - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 7%

Tyler Haggard - TWELFTH NIGHT - Rude Mechanicals 7%

Eve La Puma - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rude Mechanicals 6%

Allison McAlister - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 4%

Claudia Bach - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 3%

Jacqueline Youm - THE GUILTY - JaYo Theatre 3%

Lexi Stein - HAMLESS - Rude Mechanicals 2%

Jacqueline Youm - FAUSTUS - The Rude Mechanicals 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Ewan Chung - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 53%

Susan Rhea - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 22%

Jon Townson - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 9%

Timothy Hayes Lynch - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 8%

Dave Jourdan - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 7%