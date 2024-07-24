KEM: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS with the National Symphony Orchestra to be Presented at the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally renowned R&B singer/songwriter, KEM presents “KEM: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Live with the National Symphony Orchestra,” a unique affair that will treat audiences to a celebration of holiday joy & love at two intimate, uplifting performances with the NSO at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on December 11 and 12, 2024.

KEM and the National Symphony Orchestra, led by Conductor Tim Davies, will perform delightful arrangements of original holiday music and comforting Christmas classics from KEM's highly-acclaimed WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS album, fan-favorite hits from his prolific career, and more.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 29 at 10:00am ET, with an artist pre-sale beginning on Friday, July 26 at 10:00am ET (code: KEMHOLIDAY). Tickets will be available at MusicByKEM.com, kennedy-center.org and nationalsymphony.org.

“In this holiday collaboration with the National Symphony Orchestra, I hope to share a magical and joyous holiday experience with my fans, and fans of the orchestra, alike,” said KEM. “Christmas is my favorite time of year, a time that is romantic, cozy, and shared with the ones you love. I'm more than excited to share unique performances of some of my favorite songs, complemented by NSO string arrangements, in such an intimate setting as the Kennedy Center.”

KEM's Christmas album, WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS, is a thoughtful collection of original compositions along with his favorite traditional Christmas classics. The album was released in 2012 and was one of the top-selling R&B Christmas album of the season. Two tracks from the album were nominated for the 44th NAACP Image Awards in 2013: “Glorify The King” and “Be Mine For Christmas (ft. Ledisi)” were both nominated in the ‘Outstanding Song' category.

WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS – TRACK LIST:

1. Glorify The King

2. What Christmas Means

3. A Christmas Song For You

4. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

5. Christmas Time Is Here

6. The Christmas Song

7. Be Mine For Christmas ft. Ledisi

8. Merry Christmas Baby

9. We Three Kings

10. Doo Wop Christmas (That's What Christmas Is All About)

11. Jesus ft. Patti LaBelle & Ronald Isley

12. Bethlehem

13. Home For Christmas

14. Lullaby Noel

“KEM's Christmas album is filled with the same relaxed, romantic, spiritual, and gently uplifting moods of his studio albums. KEM fans who celebrate Christmas will value this album as a seasonal staple for years to come.” – AllMusic

