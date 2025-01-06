Kelli O’Hara to Host SAY Benefit Gala in Washington, DC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) will host its inaugural Benefit Gala in Washington, DC, an evening of celebration, inspiration, and advocacy, honoring renowned speech-language pathologist Vivian Sisskin with the Budd Mayer Advocacy Award. The gala, hosted by Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara, will take place on January 23, 2025, at the prestigious Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Klein Theatre.

The evening will feature performances by the legendary Kelli O’Hara, SAY kids, and more, with musical direction by Everett Bradley.

Kelli O’Hara, celebrated star of Broadway, television, and film, shares her passion for SAY’s mission: "I have been inspired for 20 years by the work SAY has been doing. As a parent and a person who has benefited from using my voice to express myself all my life, I want to do everything I can to support an organization for kids that honors their self-expression and helps them find their voices."

Vivian Sisskin, Clinical Professor Emerita and director of the Sisskin Stuttering Center, expressed her gratitude: "SAY has consistently been a positive, pioneering force to empower and support young people who stutter through innovative camp, community, and creative arts programs. I am delighted to be honored with the Budd Mayer Advocacy Award for my clinical work and service reflecting our shared values of acceptance, confidence, and joyful celebration of authentic voices. Recognition of my advocacy work will bring attention to stutter-affirming practices within the therapeutic community, benefitting children who stutter everywhere. This means the world to me!"

Comments