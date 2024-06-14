Joe Iconis Will Perform at NextStop Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NextStop Theatre has announced that Joe Iconis, the Tony-nominated composer and lyricist of the cult-hit Broadway musical Be More Chill, will perform his solo concert/cabaret at the company's black-box theater in Herndon on Monday, July 15th. Iconis will offer an intimate set of original tunes, brand new material from shows in the works, explosive singalongs, and a whole lot of banging on the ol' piano.

“We are stoked to welcome Joe to NextStop,” said Producing Artistic Director, Evan Hoffmann. “ I have been a fan of his work ever since I first heard the album for “Things To Ruin” over a decade ago. Joe has been described as ‘the future of musical theater' and I cannot wait for our audiences to hear for themselves why his unbelievably clever, honest, and often hysterical work make that description so fitting!”

Iconis' musical Be More Chill has played Broadway, London, and Tokyo, and his new show The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical (directed by Tony-winner Christopher Ashley) will play D.C.'s Signature Theater in the spring of 2025, following its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse last September. Joe is the author of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Punk Rock Girl!, and more. His albums include the 44-song retrospective Album, the original cast recordings of Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Things To Ruin, and Be More Chill (both OCR and OBCR, which have been streamed over 750 million times); Two-Player Game (with George Salazar), and The Joe Iconis Rock & Roll Jamboree, all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. On screen, Joe's songs can be heard on Smash, Riverdale, and more. He is the recipient of Jonathan Larson, Ed Kleban, and Richard Rodgers Awards. Joe is hugely inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, The Muppets, and the Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with. You can learn more about Joe on his website, www.mrjoeiconis.com.

NextStop Theatre Company is an award-winning professional black box theater located moments away from Reston Town Center, Historic Downtown Herndon, Dulles Airport, and the Herndon Silver Line Metro Station. The company has established a strong regional reputation for producing critically acclaimed productions and educational programs, while showcasing a wide array of local talent and arts relevant to the community.

