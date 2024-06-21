Heart House Inclusive Productions to Present PIPPIN This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Why do I feel I don't fit in anywhere I go?"

That's the perennial question asked by Everyman, this time in the person of Pippin, eldest son of the emperor Charlemagne. Stephen Schwartz' musical "Pippin" chronicles his attempts to find meaning and an extraordinary life, as he tries everything from war to politics to hedonism to literally going out in a blaze of glory.

His story is being presented this summer by Heart House Inclusive Productions, Inc., a nonprofit designed to mainstream actors of all abilities into live theatre. This is Heart House's 4th major musical, and runs for 8 shows at the Ferlazzo Theater in Woodbridge, July 26-28 and August 2-4. There is one sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, July 28 at 12:00 pm.

"Pippin's story reflects every person's journey to find their purpose in life," remarked Director Eve Mann. "The genius of Schwartz is that he wrote a wry, intelligent play that's set in the early Middle Ages, yet resonates absolutely with people today. Who hasn't, at one time or another, questioned whether they were on the right path in life? This is a play everyone can identify with."

"Pippin" premiered on Broadway in 1972, the year after Schwartz' success with his first major musical, "Godspell." It was a huge success with 11 Tony Awards nominations, especially noted for Schwartz' music and Bob Fosse's innovative direction and choreography. Widely performed after it left Broadway, "Pippin" was retooled in 2013 by director Diane Paulus, with the cooperation of Stephen Schwartz, to be a play presented by a traveling circus troupe. This version was also nominated for numerous Tony Awards including Best Direction. The 2013 revival is the version which will be presented by Heart House.

Stephen Schwartz also wrote the lyrics for the films "Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Pocahontas," "The Prince of Egypt," and "Enchanted," among many other projects. He is one of the most prolific and awarded composer/lyricists in Broadway history. Today he is probably best known as the composer and lyricist of the hit musical "Wicked."

Tickets for "Pippin" can be purchased online at www.hearthouseip.org/pippintickets or in person at the Ferlazzo Theatre, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Ticket prices are $20 and $18 for students (K-college), although this show is not recommended for younger children due to mature themes such as death, war, and sex, and some inappropriate language. Group rates are also available. For more information, email Heart House at info@hearthouseip.org.

Comments