FRIDA LIBRE Comes to GALA Hispanic Theatre Next Month

GALA Hispanic Theatre will continue its 49th season with the bilingual world premiere of Frida Libre, book and lyrics by acclaimed playwright Karen Zacarías and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. This lively musical is directed by Elena Velasco and runs October 12 through October 26, 2024, at GALA Theatre.

Frida Libre–is an uplifting tale, full of lively songs that celebrate friendship, courage, and transformation. It follows Alex, a quiet boy who dreams of becoming a luchador. His life changes when he meets Frida, a bold girl who dreams of being a doctor. Inspired by the childhood of the iconic artist Frida Kahlo, this story will inspire and entertain audiences.

Student matinees for Frida Libre are scheduled on weekdays from October 14-18 and October 21-25 at 10:30 am. More information can be found on the GALA website under Education. Public performances are on Saturday, October 12, 19, and 26 at 3 pm. This family show is about 55 minutes and suitable for ages 5 and up!

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Featured in the cast are Ixchel Hernández (Frida), who most recently appeared in Quijote & Sancho Panza and Sam Gatica (Alex), who is making his GALA debut. Marimer Espíritu (Ensemble) returns to GALA after appearing in Picasso last season and Steven Franco (Ensemble) is also making his GALA debut.

Scenic Design is by María Laird with Lighting Design by Arthur Kohn, and Costume Design by Rukiya Fields. Walter “Bobby” McCoy is Music Director, Angélica G. Huertas is Sound Designer, and Ilyana Rose-Dávila is Properties Designer.





