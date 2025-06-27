DC International Theatre Festival to Begin in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare Theatre Company, Studio Theatre, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will present a year-long International Theatre Festival coming to Washington, DC. The festival, which kicks off in July, will present and celebrate the work of a wide range of theatre artists from around the globe.

“This festival started with a simple idea: what if DC's Downtown theatres pooled our energy to bring global artists into conversation with our audiences—and with each other?” said Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company/LCT3 at Lincoln Center. “DC is one of the most international cities in the world. It makes sense that our stages reflect that. I'm proud that Woolly is part of a collective effort to build deeper relationships across borders and expand what's possible in American theatre.”

The DC International Theatre Festival is a year-long celebration of the transformative partnerships forged between American and international theatre artists across borders. DC theatres bring the best international talent to DC, and attract visitors from across the region and the country to experience world-class performances.

The festival begins July 1-20 with STC's presentation of Duel Reality, an acrobatic retelling of Romeo and Juliet, created by The 7 Fingers (also known as Les 7 Doigts de la main), from Montréal, Québec. The company features aerial and circus artists from more than 10 countries, including Argentina, Guatemala, Sweden, France, Spain, Canada, and Mexico. The festival officially launches with a kick-off event at the opening night party of Duel Reality, Wednesday, July 2.

“Now more than ever is the time to come together, both locally, with our fellow institutions, and internationally,” says STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin. “I am excited to partner with our theatre neighbors in bringing the work of International Artists, writers, and performers to Washington. We hope other theatres in the District will join us in these endeavors throughout the coming year.”

The festival will continue throughout the 2025/2026 theatrical season, with each of the producer partner theatres presenting an international production or perspective in its season. In addition, a series of panel discussions and public events will explore the role of collaboration and artistic exploration across borders.

