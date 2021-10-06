BWW Review: QUIXOTE NUEVO at The Round House Theatre

It's rare that you come across a new adaptation of a classic text that feels groundbreaking and new while still retaining the heart of the original. But Quixote Nuevo by Octavio Solis, currently playing at the Round House Theatre, is just that.

In this version of the classic tale our Don Quixote is actually Jose Guijano, a former professor who taught Cervantes's novel. Suffering from dementia, his family is planning to move him into an assisted living facility, but before they can manage the move, Papa Calaca, a trickster incarnation of death, taunts Guijano into picking up his sword and going on one last adventure to find Dulcinea. The meaning behind Guijano's real life connection with Dulcinea is doled out in small, surreal pockets throughout the show, beautifully captured in Alberto Segarra's lighting design and Helen Huang's captivating puppets. I won't spoil the backstory behind their love-that would risk ruining the moving finale of the play-but rest assured that there's real emotional truth behind Guijano's surreal quest.

Lisa Portes' production is really beautiful and does this wonderful script justice. All the elements of the production-from Milagros Ponce de León's set design to the music that David Molina has added to Guijano's hallucinations-combine to create a magic atmosphere, where reality blends into fantasy seamlessly. And even when we're firmly in reality (at a dive bar, sitting with a group of migrant workers after a long day), the audience is still transported to Texas. The cruelty of the border and the shadow of Trump's wall loom large over the story and Guijano's quest, but never overtake the emotional heart of the story.

Herbert Siguenza is captivating as Guijano, especially in the last scene when the depth of his grief and guilt comes to light. Ernie González, JR.'s performances as Manny Diaz, the ordinary man who gets sucked into Guijano's quest as his Sancho Panza, is endearingly funny and heartfelt. And Raúl Cardona is chillingly smooth as Papa Calaca. The ensemble, most of whom play multiple parts, are also extremely talented. But they especially shine when they act as the physical embodiment of Guijano's delusions, singing and dancing while dressed in Helen Huang's fabulous costumes decorated with calacas and other Día de los Muertos imagery.

I watched the recording of this performance, which was an incredibly pleasant experience. The Round House deserves applause for its easy-to-navigate website, which allows you to log in and stream the video after purchase at any time for the length of the show's run. The performance was beautifully recorded, and accurate and easy to use captions make the video even more accessible.

The show is available to stream at the Round House Theatre until October 17th. You can purchase tickets here.

Photo Credit: Herbert Siguenza as Jose Quijano (Don Quixote) in the Round House Theatre production of Octavio Solis's play "Quixote Nuevo." (Margot Schulman Photography/Round House Theatre