BWW Revew: Keegan Theatre's Witty RIPCORD

Elderly assisted living can be a shared room prison, so the set for David Lindsay-Abaire play "Ripcord" at the Keegan Theatre has the tidy room explode a coupe of times into some unexpected scenes, from a haunted house to the blue skies that give the comic play its title.

At the center of the work is Abby (Deb Gottesman) a resident so crabby she's succeeded in having each of the potential roommates in her shared room flee, allowing her the solitude she is apparently unwilling to pay for.

But she's met her match in Marilyn (a sunny Claire Schoonover), a recent move-in so unflappable, optimistic and yappy, it drives her crazy.

Marilyn likes the challenge of a cranky neighbor. Not only does she want to stay there, she wants to move closer to the window where Abby's bed is.

The two make a bet to improve their circumstances; Abby has to make Marilyn mad and Marilyn has to make Abby fearful. First to the goal gets what they want - a window bed or an empty room.

So begins their challenges to each other, leaping out from time to time to surprise each other and the audience as the pleasant comedy rolls along.

"Ripcord" is the latest work from Lindsay-Abaire, who has won a Pulitzer for his 2007 "Rabbit Hole" (which he adapted into the 2010 Nicole Kidman film). He also snared a Tony for book and lyrics to "Shrek the Musical" and his 2011 play "Good People" was also Tony nominated.

He knows how to keep a narrative snapping, at least until it gets to intermission. Suddenly, the mood turns, the competition needlessly extended and it takes a while to get around to the resolution. What was once a cheery diversion has turned suddenly into an unwanted binge.

Still, director Megan Thrift's sprightly Keegan Theatre production keeps things sharp. Both Gottesman and Schoonover seem a little too young and vital to be put in assisted living. Schoonover's Marilyn especially seems like she should be exuberantly tending to her garden or planning a million social events rather than keeping track of pills and dinner times.

Gottesman's Abby has more going for her than grey hair and a scowl as well, but keeps up the untouchable look to hide an inner secret. I don't know whether ominously under-lighting her face with the iPad she constantly reads was an added touch from director Thrift or lighting designer Jessica Steadman. Either way, good move.

Matthew J. Keenan's set is beyond the call of duty, as the beds roll around to become other scenes. As unexpected as it is, though, I wonder whether elderly people ever come to commercial haunted houses, even if one of their aides - Jared Shamberger's excellent Scotty - is part of it.

There's a small crew of revolving players who find their best roles as children of the two women, Kari Ginsburg, Robert Bowen Smith and the manic Oscar Ceville.

"Ripcord" is a mostly amusing assessment of the last stage of life that has a difficult time working in the serious considerations. But the entertainment value ought to keep it flying.

"Ripcord" continues through July 6 at the Keegan Theatre, 1742 Church St. NW. Tickets at 202-265-3767 or online.

Running time: Two hours with one intermission.

Photo credit: Claire Schoonover and Deb Gottesman in "Ripcord" at the Keegan Theatre. Photo by C. Stanley Photography.





