Arena Stage to Present The CROWN Act Panel Discussion

Join Arena Stage on during the Congressional Black Caucus's week of events for a panel discussion on the CROWN Act and the actions they collectively take to create a respectful and open world for natural hair and eradicate race-based hair discrimination in workplaces, schools, and beyond. Come early for the pre-show conversation and happy hour, then take in the 8 p.m. performance of Arena Stage's season opener Jaja's African Hair Braiding!

Friday, September 13, 2024

6:00 PM – Civic Dialogues: The CROWN Movement

7:00 PM – Pre-Show Happy Hour

8:00 PM – Performance of Jaja's African Hair Braiding

TICKETS: tickets.arenastage.org/crownact

Step into the vibrant world of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, a riotously funny yet deeply resonant play by Jocelyn Bioh. Set in the pulsating heart of Harlem, this comedic gem unravels the complexities of cultural identity, assimilation, and the pursuit of the American Dream within the African immigrant community. Follow the uproarious escapades of Marie, Bea, Miriam, Aminata, Ndidi, Jaja, and others as they navigate life and laughter in Jaja's bustling hair braiding salon. With humor as rich as its characters, this Tony Award-winning production weaves hilarious moments with profound insights, celebrating the indomitable spirit and interconnectedness that define us all.

