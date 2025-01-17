Arena Stage Selected to Join Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has been selected to participate in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program, a grant initiative designed to support arts institutions through strategic investments to its digital infrastructure. Joining a cohort of 200 nonprofit cultural organizations, the Tony Award-winning theater will leverage the resources of the Digital Accelerator Program into the complete redesign of its company website in service of updating its brand presence to better reflect recent changes in the organization’s work, culture, and leadership.



“Arena’s website is the most frequent starting point for what will hopefully be a long relationship between our theater and our audiences,” said Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie. “The support of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program will help us better maintain those relationships by delivering a smoother, safer web experience for all patrons.”



Launched in 2021, the Digital Accelerator Program helps shape organizations by strengthening technology and management practices in order to improve operations, drive revenue, increase fundraising, engage broader audiences, and deliver dynamic programming. With user experience as its top priority, Arena Stage ultimately seeks to upgrade to a system that will integrate smoothly with the pending update to Version 16 of the Tessitura customer relationship management (CRM) platform, as well as permit and improve site design, navigation, and functionality based on customer feedback. The new website will boost mobile conversions by shortening the ticket purchase pathway, significantly improving the customer experience, particularly for single-ticket buyers – a major audience for the theater’s growth.



“The Digital Accelerator Program offers an exciting opportunity to enhance Arena’s website, ensuring it remains secure, sustainable, and accessible for years to come,” said Arena Stage Board Strategy Committee Co-Chair Nicholas Goad. “As the theater continues to grow and welcome patrons from across the region and beyond, this initiative allows us to put our best foot forward, providing an exceptional digital experience that meets the evolving needs of our audiences.”



Arena Stage Junior Ticketing Systems and Tessitura Specialist Aaron Hutchens will helm the digital project as the theater’s nominated Bloomberg Tech Fellow. With strong insight into the organization’s operations and strategic objectives, Hutchens will champion innovation in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies advisors to put together a project plan and budget that will result in the successful enhancement of the company’s CRM, content management system (CMS), and website interface.



“The Digital Accelerator Program is an incredible opportunity for me to provide a vital service to Arena Stage, grow as a professional, and learn from experts and peer organizations from across the country and around the world,” said Hutchens. “I am honored to serve as the Bloomberg Tech Fellow for Arena and am confident the project will benefit the theater for years to come and contribute to the field-wide learning Bloomberg Philanthropies generates through the program.”



The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2026, in alignment with the theater's 75th Anniversary Season.

Comments