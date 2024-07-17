Arena Stage Adds THE BEDWETTER to 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has added The Bedwetter to its 2024/25 Season. Handpicked as part of Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif's inaugural season, The Bedwetter, the new musical based on comedian Sarah Silverman’s heartfelt memoir, will make its D.C. premiere next year. Performances will run January 31 – March 16, 2025, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater. Press Night will be held on Thursday, February 13.



Faced with a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess (unless you read the title), Emmy winner Silverman’s bestselling memoir comes to life in The Bedwetter - A Musical featuring a book co-written by Silverman and Tony nominee Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic) and music by Grammy and Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).



The Bedwetter - A Musical had its world premiere Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in spring 2022. Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane), the “hilarious and filthy new musical” (TheaterMania) enjoyed a twice-extended run. Kauffman will return to helm the Arena Stage production which features choreography by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo) and creative consulting by Grammy and Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit). The entire cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.



Arena Stage’s 2024/25 Season marks a thrilling new chapter for American theater, deepening the acclaimed company’s legacy of innovation since its founding in 1950. Under Sharif's direction, this electrifying season promises to reignite the transformative power of theater and reinvigorate audiences toward collective and individual dreams. Join us as we embark on a journey toward the future of storytelling.



For more information or to purchase an affordable subscription package, please visit arenastage.org/subscribe. Packages may also be purchased by phone at 202-488-3300 or in person at the Arena Stage Sales Office, Tuesday through Sunday, from noon until 8 p.m.



The first racially integrated theater in our nation’s capital and a pioneer of the regional theater movement, Arena Stage was founded on August 16, 1950, in Washington, D.C., by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler, and Edward Mangum. Today—nearly 75 years later—Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. We produce plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep, and dangerous in the American spirit, and present diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Consistently contributing to the American theatrical lexicon by commissioning and developing new plays, Arena Stage impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement and serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000.

