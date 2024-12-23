2025 Virginia Thespian Festival to Produce Stan Zimmerman's RIGHT BEFORE I GO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Virginia Thespian Festival will produce Stan Zimmerman's acclaimed suicide awareness play, Right Before I Go., as part of their All-State Experience. Zimmerman and director Julia Downes will audition state thespian students for roles in the School Edition of his play. Those chosen will act alongside Zimmerman, who portrays The Narrator, and adult actors and VA residents, Steven Lamprinos and Ginny McMath. Zimmerman has written on such classic TV series at "The Golden Girls", "Roseanne" and "Gilmore Girls". He chronicled his adventures in his recently published memoir, "The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore".

Zimmerman, a former Thespian President (Troupe 1509-Southfield, MI), emphasized that... "My dream with Right Before I Go. has always been to bring it to high schools and colleges and give young acting and directing students an opportunity to work with trained adults on their first professional gig. Not to mention to provoke conversation about an important and life-changing issue with this age group."

Right Before I Go., published and licensed by TRWplays, brings to life the last words written in letters by individuals lost in suicide - including celebrities, veterans, kids that were bullied, LGBTQ+, and the clinically depressed - and those who have survived suicide attempts. Amplify will sponsor a one night performance of the play at the Curtis Theatre in Brea, CA May 18 for Mental Health Awareness month.

Zimmerman's play was first presented ten years ago at the 2015 Hollywood Fringe Festival. It has been traveling across the United States, raising awareness and offering hope for suicide prevention. Numerous actors have appeared in these presentations, including Vanessa Williams, Blair Underwood, Wilson Cruz, Hill Harper, Judith Light, Ellen Burstyn, etc. There was a previous production in the DC area in the fall of 2022, starring Zimmerman and Academy Award nominee Virginia Madsen ("Sideways") and cast members from "Gilmore Girls".

Show time is Saturday January 11th at 7:30pm and is open to the public for a limited number of seats. There will be a matinee performance Saturday January 11th at 2pm, which is only available to students and faculty. Both shows will take place at the Vault Blackbox/Capitol One Hall and be followed by a Talk Back with local mental health professionals. The address is 7750 Capitol One Tower Road, Tysons, Virginia 22102.

The VA Thespian Festival is three-day event that promises an unforgettable experience for high school students seeking to delve into the world of theatre. The festival will take place at the Hilton Conference Center and Capitol One Hall in Tyson's Corner, McLean, Virginia from January 9th to January 11th.

"I hope students are moved by Stan's piece as I was when I first read it, and then feel inspired to move forward in their journey of life and theatre." -Addie Schafer Benko, Executive Director, Virginia Thespians.

Tickets/general info:

Comments