2024 ArtsFairfax Awards Raise Record $200K

ArtsFairfax Awards, the region’s premier event to honor major arts contributions in Fairfax County, raised a record high in support of the nonprofit’s efforts to engage in discussions around creative placemaking and public art and develop new programs to support individual artists. Though fundraising remains open, the nonprofit secured $200,665 by the close of the event. Ultimately, ArtsFairfax intends to raise operating funds in order to dedicate more County funding towards grants to arts and culture partners.

“More than 15,000 local arts activities and programs are supported by ArtsFairfax, and our grants make it possible for over one million people in Fairfax and beyond to experience the performances, exhibitions, and cultural learning opportunities offered by Fairfax County arts organizations,” said Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.



Held Friday, October 25 at Capital One Hall, the 2024 ArtsFairfax Awards honored the Peterson Family Foundation with the Jinx Hazel Award; Anne R. Kline, opera ambassador and Philanthropy Award recipient; Shu-Chen Cuff, Artistic Director of Gin Dance Company and this year’s Achievement Award recipient; and We Rock Cancer, who received the Innovation Award for offering free skin cancer screenings at live rock concerts and community events. Emceed by Peggy Fox, four-time TV news Emmy winner and ArtsFairfax board member, the annual event attracted over 350 business professionals and elected officials as well as arts and community leaders.



“We all know the role arts play in economic development, education, quality of life, and making our community a better place to live, but they’re also a vital part of our health and welfare,” commented Chairman Jeffrey McKay of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. He continued, “There are artists and there are people who support the arts. We all have a role to support—by contributing to ArtsFairfax financially, talking about the importance of arts in public life, and showing up at events or buying tickets to performances.”



The event was punctuated by live performances. Guests enjoyed a reading by the newly introduced Fairfax County Poet Laureate Angelique Palmer, who will bring poetry and literary arts to communities throughout the County during her tenure from 2024-2027.

In honor of Ms. Cuff, Rachel Bozalis, Isabelle Evangelista, and Yun Liang of Gin Dance Company performed an excerpt of “Legend of the White Snake,” a new work that reimagines the Tang Dynasty folktale with traditional Chinese movement and modern dance.



For the Peterson Family Foundation’s longtime support of George Mason University’s Center for the Performing Arts and the College of Visual and Performing Arts, Matt Graziano, Clayton Sanders, Stephen Sim, and Jonathan Velez of the Dewberry School of Music performed a saxophone arrangement of “Malagueña” by Isaac Albéniz.

“Milt and Carolyn believe that art is uplifting, is a universal language that bridges cultures, and creates human connections. The Peterson family believes that joining together to enjoy the beauty of art is essential in creating a robust sense of community,” said Phoebe Peterson, who accepted the Jinx Hazel Award on behalf of the Peterson Family Foundation. The Peterson Family offered a match of up to $5,000 as part of a special fundraising challenge during the event.

The honorees also received an original work of art by Andy Yoder, who was commissioned by ArtsFairfax to create this year’s awards. His work has been shown in the region at The Kreeger Museum, Studio Klagsbrun, and MONO Practice, among others.

“The arts are essential to enriching lives and building community at RCC, and ArtsFairfax is essential to our arts community organizations,” said Leila Gordon and BeBe Nguyen, on behalf of Visionary Sponsor Reston Community Center.

