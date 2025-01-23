Ford's Theatre Announces Cast and Creatives of SISTER ACT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault has announced the cast and creative team of the production of Sister Act.

The electrifying musical will be brought to life by a stellar cast and creative team, including director and choreographer Jeff Calhoun and music director William Yanesh. Nia Savoy-Dock (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors, SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!) returns to Ford's to take on the role of the indelible Deloris Van Cartier.

Sister Act is a riotous musical comedy smash based on the 1992 hit film that has audiences jumping to their feet! To escape the mob, a nightclub singer hides in a convent disguised as a nun. While there, and at odds with the rigid and sarcastic Mother Superior, she breathes new life into the community and helps her new sisters discover their powerful voices as she discovers her own. This uplifting, Tony-nominated musical features original music by Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) and is directed and choreographed by Jeff Calhoun (Ford's: Violet, The Civil War, Freedom's Song, Shenandoah; Broadway: Newsies).

“Sister Act takes us on a wild ride with raucous comedy, lively music and spectacular dancing,” said Paul R. Tetreault, director of Ford's Theatre. “This musical resonates across generations because, at its core, it speaks to us about the voice we each have within, and the importance of not only finding it, but sharing it with the world.”

Creative Team

Jeff Calhoun (Director/Choreographer) Ford's (Associate Artist): Big River, Shenandoah, The Civil War, Violet, Freedom's Song. Regional: Goodspeed: The Boy who Loved Batman, A Complicated Woman; Asolo Rep/La Jolla: Bonnie & Clyde. Broadway: Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Grey Gardens, Deaf West's Big, Brooklyn, Bells Are Ringing, Annie Get Your Gun, Jekyll and Hyde, Grease, Tommy Tune Tonite!, The Will Rogers Follies. Off-Broadway: Between the Lines (Tony Kiser Theater). Other: West End: Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical; Old Globe: Jane Austen's Emma: A Musical Romantic Comedy; Deaf West's Pippin, Oliver! UK Tours: High School Musical 2 (On Stage), Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical.

William Yanesh (Music Director) Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors, Guys and Dolls, Into the Woods (Helen Hayes Award, Music Direction). Regional: Signature Theatre: A Funny Thing…, Jesus Christ Superstar; Arena Stage: Snow Child; Round House Theatre: Ordinary Days. Music and Lyrics: Flying V: Vanishing Girl; Adventure Theatre: Make Way for Ducklings, Blueberries for Sal, Caps for Sale. Training: Carnegie Mellon University. Socials: @barbershopraga. williamyanesh.squarespace.com

The Cast and Musicians

Returning to Ford's is Nia Savoy-Dock (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors, SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!) as Deloris Van Cartier. Additional returning cast members are Sherri L. Edelen (Ford's: A Christmas Carol) as Mother Superior, Ayanna Hardy (Ford's: A Christmas Carol) as Nun, Joe Mallon (Ford's: A Christmas Carol, Little Shop of Horrors) as Eddie Souther, Jimmy Mavrikes (Ford's: A Christmas Carol) as Joey, Justine “Icy” Moral (Ford's: A Christmas Carol, Into The Woods) as Nun, Lawrence Redmond (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors, Twelve Angry Men) as Monsignor O'Hara, Ryan Sellers (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors) as Ernie/others, Derrick D. Truby Jr. (Ford's: A Christmas Carol, Little Shop of Horrors) as Curtis Jackson, Karen Vincent (Ford's: Guys and Dolls, Into the Woods) as Sister Mary Theresa and Kanysha Williams (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors) as Sister Mary Robert.

Cast members making their Ford's debuts are Dylan Arredondo (Signature Theatre: A Funny Thing…) as Pablo, Trenton McKenzie Beavers (Signature Theatre: Ragtime) as TJ, Caitlin Brooke (Portland Center Stage: Rent) as Sister Mary Patrick, Simone Brown (Olney Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Michelle, Sarah Corey (Shakespeare Theatre Company: Leopoldstadt) as Sister Mary Martin of Tours, Kecia Deroly (Essential Theatre Company: Zora) as Tina, Debbie Mobley (Silhouette Stages: The Wedding Singer) as Sister Mary Lazarus.

Swings include Lauren Davis (Ford's: A Christmas Carol), Troy Hopper (Ford's: A Christmas Carol), Christopher Mueller (Ford's: A Christmas Carol) and Sumié Yotsukura (Arena Stage: Death on the Nile).

William Yanesh will conduct a band that includes Ben Bokor, Carroll “CV” Dashiell III, Jacob Kidder, Gerry Kunkel, Eliot Seppa, Christopher Steele and Craig Taylor.

The Designers

Paige Hathaway (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors) is the scenic designer. Ivania Stack (Ford's: Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard) is the Costume Designer. Max Doolittle (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors) is the lighting designer. David Budries (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors) is the sound designer. Debuting at Ford's is Kelly Jordan (Hobby Center: Frozen the Musical) as the hair and make-up designer. Kim Scharnberg (Ford's: Into The Woods) is the orchestrator. Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston (Ford's: Mister Lincoln) is the dialects and vocal director.

Craig A. Horness (Ford's: A Christmas Carol) is the production stage manager, with Taryn Friend (Ford's: A Christmas Carol) and Genevieve Dornemann (Signature Theatre: A Funny Thing…) serving as assistant stage managers.

Accessibility and Special Performances

At Ford's Theatre, we are committed to ensuring visitors of all abilities can experience the performances, exhibits, history and programs our site has to offer. Audio-described performances of Sister Act are scheduled for April 10 at 7 p.m. and May 3 at 2 p.m. An ASL sign-interpreted performance is scheduled for April 17 at 7 p.m. A sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for April 26 at 2 p.m. This sensory-friendly performance will be open to the general public, and we welcome anyone who may benefit from an adjusted theatrical environment.

Beginning March 14, all performances will be captioned via the GalaPro Free Closed Captioning Mobile App. GalaPro is available from the App Store or Google Play and allows patrons to access captioning on demand through their phone or tablet device. Patrons can set their phones to airplane mode and connect to the local GalaPro WiFi network before the performance begins. More information at fords.org/visit-us/plan-your-visit/accessibility/galapro-captioning.

Free First Preview:

March 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Ford's Theatre Partners with TodayTix to give out free tickets for the first performance of each mainstage production in our theatrical season. Tickets are available via the TodayTix app, beginning 10 a.m. ET on February 27 for the March 14, 7:30 p.m. performance of Sister Act. Visit www.fords.org/free for lottery entry details.

Ford's Education Events

The Teacher Preview Workshop for Sister Act will be on March 18 at 5:30 p.m. Learn more and apply here.

Student matinees for Sister Act are March 28 at 12 p.m., April 4 at 12 p.m., and May 2 at 12 p.m. Learn more on the Ford's Theatre website.

