Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Vermont Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Vermont Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Felicity Stiverson - SEUSSICAL - Weston Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caitlin Durkin - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Zielinski - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Seth Eliser - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Elizah Hill - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Zielinski - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Justin Brault - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative