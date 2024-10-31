Weston Theater Company Will Bring Back Annual Winter Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kick off the winter season in Weston with Weston Theater Company's beloved annual Winter Cabaret! This fun, festive, and tastefully irreverent tradition is sure to get you in the holiday spirit - and provide enough joy and laughter to carry through to the new year. Proceeds from this event will benefit the theater's ongoing effort to bring its FREE Young Company tour to towns across Central and Southern Vermont.

Weston icon David Bonanno (last seen on Weston's stage in Season 88's productions of THE WOMAN IN BLACK and PIPPIN) will MC the show. Joining him are former Young Company members and Weston alumni, and together they're bringing you an annual tradition - this time full of all new skits and songs!

Says Weston Theater Company's Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert, "We're thrilled to be presenting our Winter Cabaret for its 7th annual rendition and are looking forward to sharing this wonderful holiday tradition with friends, neighbors, and visitors to Vermont. As in years past, this holiday favorite will be performed as a benefit to support Weston’s Young Company. We are hard at work preparing for the 2025 season—Weston’s 89th!—and one of its highlights is sure to be our Young Company tour, which is free to all and enjoyed by children and families throughout Vermont. By joining us at the Winter Cabaret, you are helping to ensure that we can continue to bring this important (and fun) summer show to communities across the state."

The event will be held at 7:30 PM on December 6th and 7th at Walker Farm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 13 and can be purchased at www.westontheater.org or by calling the Box Office at 802-824-5288.

About:

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org

