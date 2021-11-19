The Flynn Launches FlynnZone Kids Hour, Free Shows by Local Artists Each Month

The Flynn has announced a new series for young kids in the community: FlynnZone Kids Hour, free monthly performances for kids ages 3 to 5. Each month, the Flynn invites a different local artist or group to the theater to play a variety of fun and interactive shows in a safe and welcoming environment. The first FlynnZone show is Drag Queen Story Hour-a unique and glamorous story time event that promotes positivity and individuality-on Saturday, December 11 at 10 am. Shows are held on the second Saturday of each month at 10 am, and each show lasts an hour. FlynnZone attendance is free of charge for kids and their caregivers. Find out more and sign up to attend at flynnvt.org/flynnzone.

"I'm so excited to welcome kids and families to the Flynn for these free shows," said Jay Wahl , Flynn executive director. "FlynnZone is all about celebrating fun, family, and friendship through the arts. This new program is also meant to celebrate community and the amazing local performers who create wondrous art for youngsters. By creating a space at the Flynn for kids to have their first up-close experience with the arts, we can open up new worlds and possibilities, sparking kids' imaginations in meaningful and lasting ways."

FlynnZone Kids Hour continues in the new year, starting with Emma Cook, who plays with Mister Chris in Music for Sprouts, on January 8. On February 12, Jeh Kulu Dance and Drum Theater share traditional rhythms and dances from the countries of Guinea, Senegal, and Mali. On March 12, the Busy Morning Band play their bouncy singalong tunes. And on April 9, Puppets in Education empower kids through the magic of puppetry. More shows will be announced soon for the spring and summer. For more information about FlynnZone Kids Hour, visit flynnvt.org/flynnzone

FlynnZone Kids Hour is sponsored by the Amy E. Tarrant Foundation.

UPCOMING FLYNNZONE SHOWS



Drag Queen Story Hour - December 11 at 10 am



Drag Queen Story Hour is just what it sounds like: drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. Join Emoji and Nikki, two of Vermont's favorite drag queens, for a story time adventure as they share stories focused on individuality, activism, gender, creativity, expression, and social responsibility.



Emma Cook - January 8 at 10 am



Emma began working with Music for Sprouts in Shelburne, VT, in 2018, teaching movement and music classes for kiddos five and under. Music for Sprouts was started by Chris Dorman (AKA popular PBS entertainer Mister Chris), and working with him has been an opportunity to build community and bring music to the lives of families. Together, they teach in a beautiful renovated dairy barn classroom at Bread & Butter Farm, exploring movement, improvisation, and the seasons in a safe space for parents and kiddos to explore their creativity.



Jeh Kulu Dance and Drum Theater - February 12 at 10 am



In the Bambara language of Mali, "Jeh Kulu" means "community," and this is exactly what this group aims to build with audiences! Founded in 1993, Jeh Kulu brings together people of all ages and backgrounds to honor the joyous traditions of West Africa through music and dance-to raise cultural awareness, create a sense of community, and, at the same time, have fun! Jeh Kulu is comprised of several well-known master artists from Guinea, West Africa, and many highly-trained American artists, with extensive experience in the art form.



Busy Morning Band - March 12 at 10 am



Linda Bassick is a longtime early educator and musician. The Busy Morning Band is Linda supported by Greg Rothwell and Eli Goldman. You may have seen Linda in Steady Betty and Mellow Yellow, but did you know she creates playful singalong music for very young children? Inspired by the character Maple from Maple's Busy Morning, the band takes kids to fun and exciting worlds full of dreams, nature, and unexpected new discoveries. Imaginations welcome!



Puppets in Education - April 9 at 10 am



Through the magic of puppetry, Puppets in Education empower kids to talk about really important issues. This group teaches children how to keep themselves safe and healthy, and to appreciate each other's differences. Puppets in Education began in 1982 and is now a program of Vermont Family Network. Utilizing life-sized puppets who model effective leadership and problem-solving skills, Puppets in Education demonstrates respect, compassion, and inclusion with an education approach that is unique, artistic, simple and safe, and thought-provoking.