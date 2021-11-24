Lost Nation Theater Presents Willem Lange in Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Lost Nation Theater and Willem Lange are back! Beloved Yankee Storyteller Willem Lange joins Lost Nation Theater as he performs his reading of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, 7pm. Friday December 17. This time, not only is Willem live on-stage, an-in-person audience is in the theater too!

LNT Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan says, "We are so excited to be back in the theater! To flex our theatrical magic muscles to enhance Willem's storytelling with period scenic elements by Kim A. Bent, and lighting design by Samuel J. Biondolillo! Getting to create theater in our Theater for a live audience is such a gift! So let's put on a show!!"

And what a show. Emmy-Winner Willem Lange has been performing his reading of Dickens' Christmas Carol every year since 1975. LNT is thrilled to host Willem and keep his 46-year streak going. He loves the story and that love shines through in his reading. "Christmas is my time to howl," he says.

Lange first heard the rendition he performs - Charles Dickens' original prompter script used for his 1867-68 tour of America - in 1953. His college professor, Dr Lean, found the script in a used bookstore in Boston (in 1903) and started performing it. By the time Willem heard him, Lean was already "nearing the end of his string, and I remember thinking, 'Who's going to take over when he's gone?"

After mulling it over for decades, Willem Lange (author, storyteller, carpenter & TV host) finally decided he would:



"In 1975, I sat down with my typewriter and an LP recording of Professor Lean's performance, and typed out the script. That took some patience! My wife and I invited friends over; I borrowed a set of tails; and we held the first session in our living room."

Lost Nation Theater is thrilled to make it possible in 2021!

Dickens "A Christmas Carol: a ghost story," published in 1843, turned Ebenezer Scrooge into a household name. Now it's nearly 200 years, 40 language translations and countless film, musical & stage adaptations later! Willem offers:

"Dickens had the gift of finding the sensitive spot in each of us -like scratching a puppy in a particular place and making it wave a hind leg. I love the moment when Scrooge, emerging from the horror of seeing his plundered corpse in his own bedroom, wakes to the joy of his new-born self, tries tentatively to laugh, and the amused audience laughs along with him."

Join Us! Live! In person or online. Friday December 17 at 7pm



It's inspiring to work with Willem Lange, one of New England's most loved raconteurs, and help bring his inimitable storytelling instincts to Charles Dickens' iconic tale. It's 'no-brainer' casting! - Kim Bent, LNT Founder

Tickets are $20 (general) $10 Stu & Sen; $15 Live-stream or On-Demand. Video available through December 25th. www.lostnationtheater.org phone: 802-229-0492. or purchase in person at the City Clerks Office. By purchasing tickets you agree to adhere to all of LNT's safety protocols (including masks & vaccination), which can be found on our website.



Willem donates his fee to The Haven (a shelter in the Upper Valley) LNT will donate 20% of its proceeds to Trinity Church Food Pantry and The Good Samaritan.



Lost Nation Theater's performance space within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center is wheelchair accessible and offers assisted listening services. Guide dogs are always welcome.

"I do love this story, and hope only for a few more years to share it with my friends on cold, dark winter evenings still to come." Willem Lange