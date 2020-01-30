Celebrate Valentine's Day In Stowe With The Gift Of Music

Give the gift of performing arts and share the music with your special valentine! Whether it's a dramatic opera film, intimate evening with musical storytelling or Louisiana Creole blues and funk, Spruce Peak Arts can entertain everyone.

Thursday, February 13 at 7pm - MET Opera Live in HD: Wozzeck. One of the emblematic achievements of the thriving artistic forces in Germany and Austria during the brief period between world wars, Wozzeck was a sensation and a scandal at its premiere. It is one of the defining musical works of the 20th century and has lost none of its power to fascinate, shock, and engage audiences.

Sunday, February 16 at 7pm - Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Intimate Letters. Artistic Director, Jia Kim, will explore the intimate relationships between composers, and composers and their compositions, all through the lenses of personal letters written by the composers themselves with quotes from letters to be recited and explained before each piece of music. Seats limited to 100.

Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm - Mardi Gras Boogaloo. Experience the high energy of two Louisiana music legends, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas. The blend of Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul from the New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band will give way to the fast and furious accordion-driven dance music of Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas and his expression of Creole, Cajun, gospel and the blues!

To purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634





