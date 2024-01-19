Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Vancouver!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Turpin - SEUSSICAL - Align Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maureen Robertson - SEUSSICAL - Align Productions
Best Dance Production
TAKE FORM - Ballet BC
Best Direction Of A Musical
Chad Matchette - SEUSSICAL - Align Productions
Best Direction Of A Play
Kayt Roth - DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players
Best Ensemble
DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kayt Roth - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Pivot Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Caitlin Hayes - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Capilano University
Best Musical
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Capilano University
Best New Play Or Musical
BLACK AND RURAL - Pi Theatre/Pacific Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Brittany Vesterbeck - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Pivot Theatre
Best Play
DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kayt Roth - DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Holly Bradbury - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Capilano University
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kassandra Sison - DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
POP POP - Presentation House Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Pivot Theatre
