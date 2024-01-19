Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Turpin - SEUSSICAL - Align Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maureen Robertson - SEUSSICAL - Align Productions

Best Dance Production

TAKE FORM - Ballet BC

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chad Matchette - SEUSSICAL - Align Productions

Best Direction Of A Play

Kayt Roth - DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players

Best Ensemble

DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kayt Roth - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Pivot Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Caitlin Hayes - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Capilano University

Best Musical

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Capilano University

Best New Play Or Musical

BLACK AND RURAL - Pi Theatre/Pacific Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Brittany Vesterbeck - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Pivot Theatre

Best Play

DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kayt Roth - DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Holly Bradbury - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Capilano University

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kassandra Sison - DOIN' TIME AT THE ALAMO - North Vancouver Community Players

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

POP POP - Presentation House Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Pivot Theatre