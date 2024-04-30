MEDICINE Makes Canadian Premiere at Pi Theatre in June

Performances run Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 23, 2024.
Pi Theatre will close its 2023-2024 season with the Canadian premiere of Medicine from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 23, 2024 at the Vancity Culture Lab (1895 Venables Street).
Medicine is a heartbreaking, yet hugely energizing and thrilling journey through one man’s troubled past. It’s a devastatingly funny and moving meditation on how, for decades, we have treated those we have called ‘mentally ill’.
John lives in an institution. Every year, a couple of struggling local actors are hired to do “drama therapy” with John, re-enacting bits and pieces of his life and trauma. Chaos ensues, secrets come to light, and John grapples with the question of whether anyone is even watching.
Written by multi-award-winning Irish playwright Enda Walsh (Once; Lazarus) and directed by Pi Theatre’s Richard Wolfe, Medicine is smart, funny, and absurd.
“I am beyond excited to offer Vancouver the opportunity to experience the Canadian premiere of Enda Walsh’s extraordinary play,” says Wolfe. “Highly theatrical in its style, Medicine is thought-provoking, hilarious, and terrifying. Walsh shows us that other people can be both the poison that harms us, and the medicine we need to live in the world.”
Written by: Enda Walsh
Directed by: Richard Wolfe
Produced by: Libby Willoughby
Performed by: Jay Clift, Genevieve Fleming, Nyiri Karakas, and Stephen Lyons
Stage Management by: Jasmin Sandhu
Assistant Stage Management & Props Design by: Kayleigh Sandomirsky
Lighting Design by: Victoria Bell
Sound Design by: Alex Mah
Costume Design by: Donnie Tejani
Set Design by: David Roberts
Production Management by: Alex Forsyth
