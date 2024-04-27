Arts Club Theatre Company to Present GUYS & DOLLS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guys & Dolls will come to the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from May 16 to June 30, 2024. Enjoy this beloved Broadway musical that brings memorable songs and a captivating story to life with an extraordinary cast.

Set in the bustling streets of 1950s New York City, Guys & Dolls follows the intertwining stories of evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown (Chelsea Rose), high-rolling and small-time gamblers Sky Masterson (Jonathan Winsby), Nathan Detroit (Josh Epstein), and Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Tenaj Williams), and showgirl Miss Adelaide (Madeleine Suddaby). Filled with colourful characters, witty dialogue, and toe-tapping musical numbers, this Tony Award-winning show has stood the test of time, remaining a favourite among theatre enthusiasts. The catchy tunes, including classics like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" promise a night of entertainment that will leave audiences singing long after the final curtain.

Arts Club Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, who is also directing the show, said, "I can't wait to dive into the electricity of this urban fantasy world, with its romantic mishaps, strong women, money-making schemes, and comic misadventures...and, oh my, those tunes! Guys & Dolls holds a special place in the hearts of theatre lovers for its blend of humour, romance, and irresistible charm. Our creative team and cast have crafted a fresh and vibrant interpretation of this classic, ensuring that each performance is a celebration of the show's enduring magic."

Added Corcoran, "This production of Guys & Dolls is a must-see for anyone-whether they're a seasoned fan of musicals or discovering this gem for the first time. Our audiences this spring and summer are in for a treat!"

Guys & Dolls is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Cast

The cast includes: Paul Almeida, Meghan Anderssen, Sarah Cantuba, Graham Coffeng, Andrew Cownden, Sharon Crandall, Daniel Curalli, Caleb Di Pomponio, Yasmin D'Oshun, Ghislaine Doté, Josh Epstein, Daniela Fernandez, Shannon Hanbury, Tim Howe, Victor Hunter, Ashley O'Connell, Tom Pickett, Chelsea Rose, Jason Sakaki, Madeleine Suddaby, Marco Walker-Ng, Tenaj Williams, Jonathan Winsby, and Terrence Zhou.

Musicians

Ken Cormier, Martin Fisk, Angus Kellett, Vince Mal, Sasha Niechoda, Ingrid Stitt, Cam Wilson

Creative Team

Ashlie Corcoran (Director), Shelley Stewart Hunt (Choreographer), Ken Cormier (Musical Director), Sasha Niechoda (Associate Musical Director), Scott Penner (Set Designer), Christine Reimer (Costume Designer), Gerald King (Lighting Designer), Rick Colhoun (Sound Designer), Lisa Goebel (Intimacy Director), Adam Henderson (Dialect Coach), Jonathan Hawley Purvis (Fight Director), Paul Almeida (Assistant Director), Nicole Laurent Ramirez (Assistant Choreographer), Alison Green (Associate Costume Designer), Pamela Jakobs (Stage Manager), Evan Ren, Victoria Snashall (Assistant Stage Managers)

SHOWTIMES + SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Evenings: Tue-Thu, 7:30 PM; Fri & Sat, 8 PM

Matinees: Wed, 1:30 PM; Sat & Sun, 2 PM

Sunday Salon: Sun, May 26; join us at 1 PM (one hour before showtime)

Talkback Tuesday: Tue, Jun 4, 7:30 PM

VocalEye Performances: Sun, Jun 9, 2 PM; Fri, Jun 14, 8 PM

