Review: SEXY LAUNDRY Touches on Emotions Beyond the Bedroom

With the lights down low, the kids out of sight, and the sweet scent of desire lingering in the air, one would say that this would be the perfect formula for a night of “connection.” A night of carefree expression with no limitations between two humans longing to reignite their spark. For the couple, Alice and Henry, this was exactly what they had in mind, yet ended up with a bit more than they bargained for.

Last week, SEXY LAUNDRY, a play about love and marriage opened at the Granville Island Stage in Vancouver. Presented by the Arts Club and written by local playwright Michele Riml, this contemporary Canadian comedy brought out all of the emotions in the audience ranging from laughter to tears. A revival of an Arts Club favourite, SEXY LAUNDRY is one of the last shows to take the stage during the 60th anniversary season of the Arts Club. The play embraces realism with open arms and is a place that feels like home at its core.

Lossen Chambers and Cavan Cunningham in Sexy Laundry, 2024; set design by Amir Ofek; costume design by Alaia Hamer; lighting design by Kyla Gardiner; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

SEXY LAUNDRY’s early roots date back to 2004-2005 where it first premiered at the Belfry Theatre in Victoria, BC. It has been translated into 15 languages and has achieved well-deserved international success. With a very relatable story line, playwright Michele Riml, pushes boundaries by clutching at the most realistic parts of a long-term marriage. Despite the act of sex pushed at the forefront of the show, what laid beyond the physical intimacy was where the true passion was.

The story follows Alice and Henry, a couple wanting to rekindle their sex life after 25 years of marriage. During a weekend getaway in a modern hotel, both Alice and Henry attempt to explore their fantasies with the help of a copy of “Sex for Dummies.” Through expression of their greatest sexual desires and fantasies, a more serious conversation unravels. By reminiscing about the past and the present, both Alice and Henry express their concerns and insecurities about the future of their marriage. SEXY LAUNDRY explores the complexities of long-term relationships with humor without discounting the underlying realities that exist.

Lossen Chambers and Cavan Cunningham in Sexy Laundry, 2024; set design by Amir Ofek; costume design by Alaia Hamer; lighting design by Kyla Gardiner; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

The show is definitely meant for an older and mature audience and works to keep you interested throughout. Its dialogue is very natural, emphasizing its relatability and flow from start to finish. The set designed by Amir Ofek is simple, yet effective, and is brought to life by the lighting by Kyla Gardiner. Without spoiling the surprises and high points of the play, some of the brightest moments are the monologues given by each actor. Whether speaking about their greatest desires or hopes and dreams, each moment was powerful with a hint of humor here and there to keep the mood light.

Cavan Cunningham and Lossen Chambers in Sexy Laundry, 2024; set design by Amir Ofek; costume design by Alaia Hamer; lighting design by Kyla Gardiner; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

As expected, the show wouldn’t have been anywhere near as great as it was without the talents of the lead actors Lossen Chambers as Alice and Cavan Cunningham as Henry. Both had excellent chemistry and justfully depicted what you would expect a long-term marriage to look like. Their push and pull kept the audience on their toes, keeping you in the feels while pushing you away with their conflict. Cunningham seemed very natural in his role as Henry; standing his ground despite the strong intentions and feelings from his wife. His chemistry with Chambers was magnetic. Their banter was rigid at the important moments and smooth when it needed to be. Cunningham made the audience understand the character well, which is normally a very complicated aspect to portray. Chambers was a crowd-favourite. Her energy radiated not only off of Cunningham, but also into the audience. Her struggles were met with conflict and made better through direct communication. Chambers was the perfect fit for Alice. Her ability to make the stage her own was the key to bringing the audience deeper into her character.

SEXY LAUNDRY sheds light on both the lows and highs of marriage. Showing that partnerships are not easy, the play helps us remember the importance of communication and effort. Against a backdrop of clever humor and wittiness, lies a play emphasizing the power of love.

SEXY LAUNDRY presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company will play from April 11th to May 12th at the Granville Island Stage in Vancouver. Tickets start at $29. For more information about the play and to buy tickets visit the link below!

Top Photo: Lossen Chambers and Cavan Cunningham in Sexy Laundry, 2024; set design by Amir Ofek; costume design by Alaia Hamer; lighting design by Kyla Gardiner; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

