Vancouver Concert Hall and Theatre Society Announces Diamond Schmitt to Undertake Cultural Precinct Feasibility Study

The Vancouver Concert Hall and Theatre Society has announced that it has retained Diamond Schmitt to undertake a feasibility study relating to its plan for a cultural precinct in Vancouver.

The plan proposes new performing arts facilities in Vancouver, including a concert hall, recital hall, and opera/ballet hall, all with superb acoustics and designed to inspire audiences and artists alike. It is supported by 14 performing arts organizations (listed below, with more to come), all of whom urgently need additional and improved facilities. The creation of a cultural precinct will not only provide new performance venues for these organizations, but also create new capacity as existing facilities are reimagined over time to meet the needs of the broader performing arts community here in Vancouver.

The feasibility study will encompass an Indigenous and public consultation, business case, and possible locations. It is the beginning of an ambitious and complex process, with the goal of building facilities to showcase the wealth of talent found in Vancouver’s performing arts organizations.

Mayor Ken Sim: “I am thrilled to see the Vancouver Concert Hall and Theatre Society kick off this exciting first step in their plan. Developing new performing arts facilities is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible talent we have right here in Vancouver and elevate our city as a global centre for the arts. This initiative is about more than just the arts – it’s about solidifying Vancouver as a world-class city for both visitors and residents alike.”

Councillor Peter Meiszner, councillor representative on Vancouver Civic Theatres Board: “Having recognized the need for new arts facilities in Vancouver for many years, I’m very excited to see this important first step being taken. These new theatres and halls will be transformative for Vancouver’s arts community, and I’m excited about the positive impact they will have on our community.”

Suzanne Anton KC, Chair VCHTS: "The many performing arts organizations in this initiative are united in their belief that we need new acoustically superb facilities in Vancouver, to form a cultural precinct which will become an outstanding part of downtown Vancouver. I am thrilled we are at this first step in getting our project underway."

Don Schmitt, Principal, Diamond Schmitt: "We are very pleased to be retained in this important first step for an ambitious project and look forward to working with the many individuals and organizations who are committed to creating new facilities in Vancouver."

