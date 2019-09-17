VIDEO: THE INCREDIBLE ADVENTURES OF MARY JANE MOSQUITO Flies Into Carousel Theatre

Sep. 17, 2019  

This is the story of Mary Jane, a mosquito who doesn't have wings and feels like a misfit because of this, but whose voice soars to the stars.

After being unsuccessful at making friends and moving schools, Mary Jane learns that by sharing her language, her kind heart and her songs with the world, she can become friends with anyone! This new play by Canadian playwright Tomson Highway weaves music, song and Cree language into its storytelling. With live music throughout, and supported with puppetry and fanciful costumes, this is an engaging piece for younger audiences.

The Incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Book, Music, & Lyrics: Tomson Highway, Director: Monica Dufault Music Director:Ryan de Souza, Set Design by Kelly Wolf, Costume Design by Alexa Fraser, Puppet Design by Clelia Scala, Puppetry Consultant: James Retter Duncan, Featuring Haley Vincent with Shane O'Regan and Catherine Teichman.

Begins October 30, 2019, November 10, 2019. Relaxed Performance: November 2 at 2pm. Check www.carouseltheatre.ca

