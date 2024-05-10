36th Annual Dancing on the Edge Festival Set For Next Month

The Dancing on the Edge Festival (DOTE) returns for its 36th year this spring from Thursday, June 13 to Saturday, June 22 at various venues across the Lower Mainland including Firehall Arts Centre, Scotiabank Dance Centre and SFU’s Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, as well as an off-site presentation at select Vancouver parks.

Single tickets, Festival Passes, and Festival 4-Packs go on sale May 13 and are available online at www.dancingontheedge.org or by phone at 604.689.0926.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in British Columbia’s contemporary dance scene, DOTE is a significant contributor to the Canadian arts and culture community for both artists and audiences. This year’s Festival will once again deliver high caliber, exhilarating, innovative, and spell-binding dance works. Featuring over 30 performances across 10 days, DOTE audiences will be witness to world premieres, Western Canadian debuts, and works-in-progress from some of the most sought-after contemporary Canadian choreographers. This year’s lineup showcases the diversity of dance across Canada, reflecting its rich tapestry of cultural influences and contributing further to the evolution of this multifaceted art form.