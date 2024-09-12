Touchstone Theatre Unveils Its 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, Touchstone Theatre revealed its 2024/25 season programming, a captivating lineup featuring four works from Canada/Turtle Island that evoke myth and legend across cultural traditions to examine lived experiences of displacement, migration, settlement, home, and identity.

The season announcement comes with the news of Lois Anderson's recent appointment as Touchstone's Artistic Director, leading the company as it continues to explore the nature and purpose of theatre that reflects and amplifies stories from Canada/Turtle Island:

“As we leap into Touchstone's 2024/2025 Season I find myself meditating on what a theatre company with a Canadian mandate means at this time - a mandate that acknowledges where we are, the land on which we work, the people of this land, and the diversity of stories of those who journey here, and settle. How might we at Touchstone continue to create a true and expansive definition of what ‘Canadian theatre' means?”

Underpinning each work this season is a potent mix of hope and determination as these stories creatively explore and, in some cases, chart paths forward. This quest is mirrored in Touchstone's own evolving vision, a s Anderson goes on to say: “As I contemplate a definition of what “Canadian Theatre” might entail for Touchstone, I am reminded of a quote by Anosh Irani, "at this moment in time, what and who we place at the center of our vision will determine our future."

WHAT'S ON THIS 24/25 SEASON

On September 21, Touchstone kicks-off its season with a special one-night presentation in honour of National Day for Truth & Reconciliation. Indigenous storyteller Dallas Yellowfly weaves the tale of Qwalena: The Wild Women Who Steals Children , a live multi-media performance and spine-chilling allegory exploring the history and far-reaching effects of the residential school system. A 3 Crows Production co-presented by Touchstone and Zee Zee Theatre, Qwalena lies at the centre of a vibrant evening at The Cultch which includes Indigenous music and Market-place pre-show, and post-show sweet complimentary treats.Tickets NOW ON SALE at the Cultch website.

In October 2024, Touchstone Theatre's production of Kat Sandler's fast-paced, comedic thriller Yaga makes an anticipated return to the stage in this Gateway Theatre presentation. Genevieve Fleming and Aidan Correia reprise their roles as a small-town sheriff and private eye who collaborate to find a killer and Colleen Wheeler returns as Katherine Yazov, the professor who's seductive intelligence and shadowy past lands her at the top of the suspect list. Rumours of an ancient witch in the backwoods casting her dark powers upon the town catapults this police mystery into supernatural realms. Roy Surette directs.

In January 2025, Touchstone teams up with the PuSh Festival to co-present SWIM created by Jivesh Parasram, Tom Arthur Davis, Gavan Cheema & David Mesiha. Loosely inspired by the epic poem, Laila & Majnun, this gripping and inventive work imagines the treacherous journey from Güzelçamli, Turkey to the Greek island of Samos for those seeking asylum, exploring both the profound impact of migration on the human spirit and the tolls of displacement.

In March 2025, Behind the Moon by award-winning playwright and author Anosh Irani hits the Vancity Culture Lab. Directed by Lois Anderson, the play is an affecting portrait of the lives of three men from India seeking a better life in Canada, and the cost of pursuing their dreams. Set in a Mughlai restaurant in Toronto. The cast includes Dhirendra, and Zahf Paroo, with composition by Joelysa Pankanea.

Finally, Flying Start playwright-in-residence, Jordyn Wood , continues development on their new play Vascular Necrosis, a thrilling narrative that subverts typical zombie tropes to explore identity, chronic illness, and belonging. A public reading is scheduled for February 2025 as it makes its way to a world premiere next season.

NEW PLAY DEVELOPMENT, CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS FUNDRAISING EVENTS

David King PRIZE

In October 2024, Touchstone Theatre announces a call for proposals for the David King Prize, a $3000 cash prize awarded by a jury for the development or production of a new comedic work. Created in honour of playwright David King who died in January 2021, this prize is made possible through donors and is awarded annually to assist in the development of new comedies.

Deadline for proposals is January 5, 2024. Award Announcement February 15, 2024.

2024/25 CALL FOR PLAY SUBMISSIONS

Touchstone Theatre is on the lookout for plays (scripted or devised) by established playwrights/devisors from Canada/Turtle Island for consideration in future seasons. The 24/25 curatorial team includes Reneltta Arluk, Marcus Youssef , and Lois Anderson. Submission deadline is November 1. Visit the Touchstone website for requirements and submission details.

EARLY CAREER PLAYWRIGHT'S SHOW PASS

The Early Career Playwright's Show Pass is provided to a select cohort of emerging playwrights/devisors. Participants receive a pass to attend Touchstone's current season, as well as the opportunity to participate in artist's talks, readings, and a masterclass in playwriting. Interested applicants can email info@touchstonetheatre.com for more information.

FLYING START PROGRAM

Development begins on 2024-2026 Flying Start program recipient Jordyn Wood's play Vascular Necrosis. Touchstone Associate Artist Daniela Atiencia returns to helm the program. A powerful incubator for developing playwrights, previous Flying Start recipients include Zahida Rahemtulla (The Wrong Bashir), Adam Grant Warren (Lights), Amy Lee Lavoie (C'mon, Angie! ) and Sally Stubbs (Herr Beckmann's People ).

THE LAWYER SHOW 2025

In May 2025, one of Vancouver's most exciting legal events and a valued fundraising tradition, The Lawyer Show, returns to the BMO Theatre Centre. More info to come.

About Artistic Director, LOIS ANDERSON:

Lois Anderson has won multiple awards as a Vancouver-based theatre deviser, director, and actor. She received the Jessie Award for Best Direction for her adaptation of Pericles at Bard on the Beach, and the 2019 Critic's Choice Award for Innovation for her adaptation of Lysistrata. Lois was an original creative member of Cirque Poule, The Leaky Heaven Circus, Neworld Theatre's inaugural show Devil Box Cabaret, and Flying Blind which workshopped and toured in Australia and Canada (Legs on the Wall Australia, The Belfry, The Arts Club, ATP, and Axis Theatre.) Lois has been an Artistic Associate with the NAC, Runaway Moon and Leaky Heaven, focusing on theatre that develops community engagement. Additional directing credits include: Lysistrata, Henry V, Shrew, My Granny The Goldfish, The Unplugging, Fun Home, BUFFOON, Peter Panties (with Steven Hill), Medea, Timothy Findley's The Wars, Pride and Prejudice, A Last Resort, Iphigenia at Aulis, CHILDISH, and Gertrude and Alice . Lois directed the NAC Grand Acts of Great Hope film entitled Siiye'yu which documented the site-specific collaboration of Coast Salish performance company Tsatsu Stalqayu and Mortal Coil. She directed the film Transcendence, based on the writings of Anosh Irani for Indian Summer Festival 2021. Lois and Quelemia Sparrow published the article Lysistrata and Camas Lilies, in Canadian Theatre Review, which was awarded the Nathan Cohen Award for Critical Essay. Lois has received Canada Council funding for Jane Jacobs: Seven Audience Experiments with Maiko Yamamoto and Joanna Clark, which focuses on urban planning and city development. Most recently she directed You Used To Call Me Marie by Tai Amy Grauman at The York Theatre and The National Arts Center, and worked on Slip, Slap, Trip, Whack, a unique collaboration between the artists of Leaky Heaven and youth who live near the studio at the Russian Hall .

SEASON AT A GLANCE

QWALENA: The Wild Women Who Steals Children

With storyteller Dallas Yellowfly

A 3 Crows Production presented by Touchstone Theatre and Zee Zee Theatre

September 21, 2024 | Historic Theatre, The Cultch

TICKETS ON SALE

YAGA

By Kat Sandler

Director Roy Surette

A Touchstone Theatre production presented by Gateway Theatre

October 24 - November 2, 2024 | Gateway Mainstage

TICKETS ON SALE

SWIM

Created by Jivesh Parasram, Tom Arthur Davis, David Mesiha & Gavan Cheema

A Pandemic Theatre & Theatre Conspiracy co-production

Presented with Push International Performing Arts Festival

January 23 - February 9, 2025 | Details TBC

BEHIND THE MOON

By Anosh Irani

Director Lois Anderson

March 25 - April 6, 2025 | Vancity Culture Lab

ABOUT Touchstone Theatre

Touchstone has been a mainstay of theatrical innovation and excellence on the West Coast for 48 years. The company's all-Canadian mandate has helped launch and develop some of the country's most respected theatre artists, while its substantial body of work has garnered over 75 local and national awards. The company explores contemporary theatre through content and form and stimulates public interest in cultural perspectives from Canada/Turtle Island. www.touchstonetheatre.com

