Touchstone Theatre Unveils 2023/24 Season as Roy Surette Announces His Retirement as Artistic Director

Touchstone Theatre has revealed its 2023/24 season programming, a dynamic lineup featuring four unforgettable Canadian works including two long-awaited world premieres. The announcement comes with the news that this will be artistic director Roy Surette's final season with the company, citing his intention to retire as AD but continue his freelance career:

“I'm surely one of the most fortunate members of the Canadian Theatre community.

As an Artistic Director, I've had the privilege and challenge of shepherding, animating, and programming a season of plays and events for forty consecutive years…I am ending my tenure as an artistic director, not with a whimper but a bang. It's a season of collaboration with beloved colleagues and long-time friends,” said Roy Surette.

In November 2023, Touchstone's season begins with the Ruby Slippers Theatre co-production and world premiere of Hurricane Mona , Vancouver playwright Pippa Mackie's absurdist dark comedy about a middle-class family grappling with their lives at the literal centre of a climate emergency.

In January 2024, Touchstone teams-up with the PuSh Festival and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs to co-present Christopher Morris' THE RUNNER, a heartstopping philosophical thriller exploring human goodness in the face of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

World premiering in February 2024 is Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure , Herbie Barnes' hilarious and provocative adaptation of Molière's best loved classic set on the rez. A co-production with the Arts Club Theatre, Father Tartuffe is directed by Quelemia Sparrow and Roy Surette.

Finally, in May 2024, the bittersweet chamber musical When We Were Singing by Governor-General award-winning playwright Dorothy Dittrich hits the Jericho Arts Centre stage, closing the season. An in-association presentation with United Players of Vancouver, the tale follows the ups-and-downs of four 30-something urbanites on the precipice of major life changes. Roy Surette directs, a reprise of his role in the play's 1995 world premiere, and for which Touchstone Theatre garnered numerous Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Musical Direction and Outstanding Musical Ensemble.

“Since his return to Touchstone seven years ago, Roy has left an indelible mark on the company. We are so grateful for his unwavering dedication, passion and leadership through the challenges of the last few years. His legacy is marked by a body of work highlighting creativity, innovation, collaboration, and artistic excellence. We are very sad to see Roy go but celebrate and honour his accomplishments. On behalf of the Board, happy retirement, Roy!” said Linda Sum, Touchstone Theatre Board President.

Surette's first tenure as Touchstone Theatre's artistic director began in 1984. Inspired by the company's provocative work, Surette embraced championing the creation and dissemination of bold Canadian plays and directed many award-winning productions including Whale Riding Weather, Lion in the Streets, Lilies, El Crocodor, A Map of the Senses and The Number 14 - a Touchstone Theatre-Axis Theatre co-production that enjoyed a two decade long lifespan and international tour through 11 countries. During these early years at Touchstone, Surette was the recipient of 9 Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards for his directing work.

From 1997 - 2017, Surette went on to serve two consecutive 10 year terms at the artistic helm of Victoria's The Belfry Theatre (1997-2007) and Montreal's Centaur Theatre (2007-2017). During his tenure at Centaur, the company intensified its focus on new Canadian productions, including several English-language premieres of French Quebecois plays. He directed 16 acclaimed premiere productions with box office hits including Schwartz's: The Musical, Last Night at the Gayety, The St. Leonard Chronicles and Triplex Nervosa and garnered the company 13 Montreal English Theatre Awards . In 2017, Surette returned to Touchstone Theatre in a full-circle homecoming, where he led the direction of such critically-acclaimed productions as Yaga, Happy Place, Kill Me Now, Lights and Certified . Touchstone's remount of When We Were Singing will be Surette's last production with the company as artistic director.

“Thank you to all the remarkable mentors, colleagues, who lovingly and doggedly pursue the daunting and evolving work. It's been a blessing to walk among you. Thanks to our funders, supporters, and audiences. You have inspired and pushed me in many surprising ways. Here's to us all enjoying much more incredible theatre to come,” said Surette.

A search for Touchstone's next artistic director is expected to begin this fall, with more details to come.

Touchstone Theatre'S 23-24 SEASON

HURRICANE MONA - A Crisis Comedy

In November 2023 , Touchstone kicks-off its season with the Ruby Slippers Theatre co-production and world premiere of Hurricane Mona by Pippa Mackie, a fast-paced and absurdist dark comedy about an upper-middle class family at the literal center of a climate emergency.

Directed by Roy Surette with Assistant Director Cameron Peal, the play follows the story of its titular character, Mona, a rebel environmental activist who is placed under court-ordered house arrest after smashing a police car while topless during a peaceful climate march. Forced to serve her term in her parent's suburban home, tensions flare as Mona rails against the shopping habits of her Boomer parents and her Gen Z sibling's apparent apathy in the face of looming catastrophe. But as Mona's burning drive for her family to “do better” begins to turn the home on its head, an unimaginable disaster happens right in the middle of their living room, forcing them to reckon with themselves and a future in crisis.

First developed as part of the Arts Club Theatre's Emerging Playwrights Unit, with further support through Touchstone's David King Prize (Mackie was the inaugural recipient) and The Banff Playwrights Lab 2023, dramaturgy by Stephen Drover , the play will world premiere on the Historic Theatre stage at The Cultch.

Hurricane Mona stars Diane Brown (The Duchess A.K.A. Wallis Simpson, Ruby Slippers Theatre), Pippa Mackie (Juliet: A Revenge Comedy, Monster Theatre), Craig Erickson (The Cull, Arts Club Theatre), Raugi Yu (Bad Parent, Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre), and Sherine Menes (BUTO/BUTO: Bones are Seeds, National Pilipino Canadian Cultural Centre).

Tickets NOW ON SALE at the Cultch website: https://thecultch.com/event/hurricane-mona/

Touchstone's Play Club Passes can also be purchased online through Click Here

THE RUNNER - A Haunting Look into Human Goodness

In January 2024, Touchstone Theatre, Push International Performing Arts Festival and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs partner up to co-present THE RUNNER by Human Cargo artistic director Christopher Morris .

Recipient of multiple 2019 Dora Mavor Moore Awards ( Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Direction), the solo performance f ollows Jacob - a member of the Orthodox Jewish Israeli volunteer force ZAKA, who collect The Remains of Jews killed in accidents - as he grapples with the political and moral fall-out of saving a Palestinian woman who is suspected of stabbing an Israeli soldier.

Originally directed by the late Daniel Brooks, the production was very notably staged by Brooks and designer Gillian Gallow on a twenty-four-foot treadmill, which is in motion for the entirety of the 70 minute show.

In their 4/4 star review, The Globe and Mail said of the production, “…an intense and visceral new thriller ….[The Runner] will make your heart rate soar and leave you breathless…like a shot of adrenaline.”

FATHER TARTUFFE - A New Spin on at Timeless Comedy

In February 2024, the hilarious adaptation of Molière's Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure by playwright Herbie Barnes will have its world premiere production on the Granville Island Stage. An Arts Club Theatre co-production with Touchstone Theatre the comedy transports us to Canada's Centennial where we find Orin and his family living well and happy on the Rez thanks to his government job with Expo 1967. But when the gullible patriarch falls under the spell of con-artist Father Tartuffe, the family must rally together to save themselves from the imposter's conniving ways.

Father Tartuffe is directed by Quelemia Sparrow and Roy Surette.

Individual tickets NOW ON SALE:

LINK: https://artsclub.com/shows/2023-2024/father-tartuffe-an-indigenous-misadventure

WHEN WE WERE SINGING - An Urban Musical

In May 2024, United Players of Vancouver, in association with Touchstone Theatre presents the musical When We Were Singing . The critically-acclaimed chamber musical written and composed by Governor-General award-winning ( The Piano Teacher) playwright Dorothy Dittrich tells the story of four 30-something best friends at the crossroads of their urban lives when the fairytale dreams of their youth begin to give way to the vagaries of the real world. A lively blend of Broadway ballads and jazz-blues, together with luminous dialogue reminiscent of Stephen Sondheim, the musical takes its audience through the challenges of dreams, love, and loss into revelatory territories. Roy Surette directs. Christopher King joins as Music Director.

NEW PLAY DEVELOPMENT & EVENTS

David King PRIZE

In October 2023, Touchstone Theatre announces a call for proposals for the David King Prize , a $3000 cash prize awarded by a jury for the development or production of a new comedic work. Created in honour of playwright David King who died in January 2021, this prize is made possible through donors and is awarded annually to assist in the development of new comedies. Touchstone's season opener, Hurricane Mona, was the recipient of the 2022 prize.

Deadline for proposals is January 5, 2024. Award Announcement February 15, 2024.

FLYING START PROGRAM

A call for proposals for the 2023/2025 Flying Start Program is set to launch this fall. The program, designed to develop early career plays and underrepresented playwrights through dramaturgical support as well as mentorship, will culminate in a professional production of the play in the 2024/2025 season, supported by a professional creative and producing team.

Touchstone Artistic Associate Daniela Atiencia returns to helm the program. A powerful incubator for developing playwrights, previous Flying Start recipients include Zahida Rahemtulla (The Wrong Bashir ), Adam Grant Warren (Lights), Amy Lee Lavoie (C'mon, Angie! ) and Sally Stubbs (Herr Beckmann's People).

THE LAWYER SHOW 2024

In June 2024, one of Vancouver's most exciting legal events and a valued fundraising tradition, The Lawyer Show, hits the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre. More info to come.

SEASON AT A GLANCE

HURRICANE MONA

By Pippa Mackie

A co-production with Ruby Slippers Theatre

November 18 - December 3, 2023 | Historic Theatre, The Cultch

THE RUNNER

By Christopher Morris

A co-presentation with PuSh International Performing Arts Festival and SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs

January

January 24-26, 2024 | SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts

FATHER TARTUFFE: An Indigenous Misadventure

By Herbie Barnes

Directed by Quelemia Sparrow and Roy Surette .

A co-production with the Arts Club Theatre

February 22– March 24, 2024 | Granville Island Stage

WHEN WE WERE SINGING

Written and composed by Dorothy Dittrich

Directed by Roy Surette

A United Players of Vancouver production, in association with Touchstone Theatre

May 30 - June 24, 2024 | Jericho Arts Centre

ABOUT Touchstone Theatre

Touchstone has been a mainstay of theatrical innovation and excellence on the West Coast for 47 years. The company's all-Canadian mandate has helped launch and develop some of the country's most respected theatre artists, while its substantial body of work has garnered over 75 local and national awards. The company explores the contemporary Canadian play through content and form and stimulates public interest in Canadian cultural perspectives. Click Here