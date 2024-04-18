SEXY LAUNDRY is Now Playing at the Granville Island Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The contemporary Canadian comedy Sexy Laundry, by acclaimed playwright Michele Rimi, is playing at the Granville Island Stage now. Performances run through May 12.

In Sexy Laundry, Alice (Lossen Chambers) and Henry (Cavan Cunningham) are coming to grips with their lacklustre sex life. Time, kids, and stress—not to mention gravity—have taken their toll. In an effort to rekindle the magic in their 25-year marriage, they go on a naughty hotel retreat, equipped with a copy of Sex for Dummies. But they soon find that when the clothes come off, so do the gloves. Don’t miss your chance to see Vancouver playwright Michele Riml's international hit play that has been translated into 15 languages.

Director Diana Donnelly said, “Sexy Laundry is a life-affirming romcom—the perfect play for spring! It is very funny because it rings very true. People see themselves in Alice and Henry’s struggle to fall back in love. The play looks at the midlife reckoning, at how society values us differently as we age, but most of all Sexy Laundry is about the joy of long love—despite everything. If Alice and Henry can reconnect, we all can.”

Sexy Laundry first premiered at the Arts Club 20 years ago. Since then, it has gone on to national and international success, boasting 15 language translations and performances from Vancouver to Charlottetown to Germany to Mexico and more.

The Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran added, “Having Sexy Laundry as a part of our 60th anniversary season is a way for us to honour what happens to the work we develop and support and highlights the kind of international success that can happen for our local writers. This insightful and humourous piece is one that has resonated with our audiences and those around the world, and for very good reason. When acted with a beautiful balance of comedy with a real depth of intimacy, Diana and I both believe that this piece will speak to an audience in a way that feels very personal and very funny.”



