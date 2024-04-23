Music On Main Presents The Return Of New Music Luminary Vicky Chow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music on Main presents Vicky Chow Plays Philip Glass Piano Etudes Book 2, in concert May 28, 2024, at 7:30pm at Christ Church Cathedral (690 Burrard Street). The anticipated evening follows Chow's sold-out performance last spring where the Vancouver-raised, New York-based [pianist amazed audiences with Philip Glass' driving, hypnotic creations. Chow's return will see her complete the renowned composer's solo piano études by performing Book 2 in its entirety.

“In classical music, there are rare, singular works that simply cannot be contained within one evening. Creations like Bach's cello suites or Shostakovich's string quartets take on a special resonance when experienced in their entirety in short windows. Philip Glass' piano etudes are undeniably such a creation,” says David Pay, Artistic Director of Music on Main. “Our longtime colleague and collaborator Vicky Chow stunned audiences with last spring's performance of Book 1 (still available at the Music on Main YouTube channel, for those who missed it), and we could not be more thrilled to welcome her back to present the arc and beauty that comes with the completion of such emotionally resonant repertoire."

Chow has scaled the highest levels of musicality and performance since making her orchestral debut at the age of 10 with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and serving as Music On Main's first-ever artist in residence in 2018.

Chow's deep understanding of Philip Glass' Piano Etudes is informed in part by her own connections with the composer, and their shared presence in New York City's new music community. Chow is a long-time member of the famed Bang on a Can All-Stars, a six-member amplified ensemble recognized worldwide for their ultra-dynamic live performances and recordings of today's most innovative music. She first met Glass while performing with him on stage, at the same piano, during one of the legendary Bang on a Can Marathons staged annually in the city.

Glass describes Chow's renditions of these works as “a highly dynamic and expressive performance. There's a certain energy that is uniquely hers” in her lauded 2022 recording of Etudes, Book 1. The Music on Main performance will mark Vancouver audiences' first opportunity to hear the artist explore the music of Book 2, prior to Cantaloupe Music's forthcoming album release of Chow performing the repertoire.

Since joining the Bang on a Can All-Stars in 2009, Chow has collaborated and worked with leading composers and musicians such as John Adams, Louis Andriessen, Bryce Dessner (The National) Philip Glass, Glenn Kotche (Wilco), David Longstreth (Dirty Projectors), Tania León, Meredith Monk, Steve Reich, Terry Riley, and Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth), and has performed extensively around the world as a classical and contemporary soloist, chamber musician, and ensemble member. Since last spring's Book 1 performance, a career highlight occurred when she performed at Kronos Quartet's 50th Anniversary Celebration on the Carnegie Hall stage.

Now centered in New York, Chow serves as faculty at the Bang on a Can Summer Institute and has been on faculty at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. She is on the Board of Advisors for Composers Now and is also a mentor at The Juilliard School. Chow is a graduate of The Juilliard School (B.M. '05, M.M. '07 Piano Performance) and The Manhattan School of Music (M.M. Contemporary Performance '09), and is a Yamaha Artist.



For tickets and further information, visit: musiconmain.ca

About Music on Main (musiconmain.ca)

Music on Main has developed an international reputation as one of today's leading-edge classical and contemporary music programmers. Their goal is to create informal, intimate experiences of great music and great musicians with our audience. Music on Main has produced more than 700 events featuring over 1,800 musicians and 130 world premieres at Heritage Hall on Main Street, the now-closed Cellar Restaurant and Jazz Club in Kitsilano, and venues throughout Metro Vancouver. The music has touched the souls of thousands of listeners and has helped connect artists from around the world with Vancouver audiences.