Samuel D Hunter's A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes to The Pacific Theatre Stage

Pacific Theatre will present Samuel D. Hunter's, 'A Case For The Existence Of God,' from Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Two young fathers - a mortgage broker, and a plant worker desperate to buy a piece of land - meet to discuss a loan in an unassuming cubicle. As Keith and Ryan grapple with the realities of adulthood, a shared quest for meaning and belonging transcends the systems that fence them in. Featuring Rob Salvador and Kwesi Ameyaw.

Produced by Pacific Theatre and directed by Kaitlin Williams, A Case For The Existence Of God features performances by Rob Salvador (Best of Enemies, Jesus Hopped the A Train) and Kwesi Ameyaw (The Mountaintop).

“Reading A Case for the Existence of God in early 2023, my heart leapt, knowing that this was a play Pacific Theatre needed to do,” says Pacific Theatre's Artistic Director, Kaitlin Williams. “Samuel D Hunter's script is an equally bracing yet tender portrayal of two fathers struggling with the pressures of life and family. The play offers us a rare examination of male friendship, and the provocative title is one that audiences will need to wrestle with on the way home. We are thrilled to collaborate with two powerhouse PT actors, Kwesi Ameyaw and Rob Salvador, to bring this story to life.”

Through its compelling narrative of human vulnerability and shared experiences, 'A Case for the Existence of God' is a profound journey of connection, resilience, and hope.

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

BY OSCAR-NOMINATED WRITER Samuel D. Hunter

A PACIFIC THEATRE PRODUCTION

May 16 -June 9, 2024 I Pacific Theatre I 1440 W. 12th Avenue

Opening Night: Friday, May 17 at 8:00pm

Preview: Thursday, May 16 at 7:30pm

Performance Times: Wednesday-Thursday at 7:30pm I Friday-Saturday at 8:00pm I Saturday- Sunday at 2:00pm

Matinees: May 18, 25 & 26 at 2:00pm IJune 1, 8, & 9 at 2:00pm

Theatre Club: Saturday May 18 (post-matinee)

Wine Wednesday: Wednesday May 22 (pre 7:30pm show) 2-For-1-Tickets: Thursday May 23 Artist Talkback: Friday May 24 (post 8:00pm show)

Tickets: $15-$40 available online at the button below or by phone at 604.731 .5518

Credits

Playwright: Samuel D. Hunter

Director: Kaitlin Williams

Performer: Rob Salvador

Performer: Kwesi Ameyaw

Stage Manager: Sam Pawliuk

Lighting Designer: Hina Nishioka

Sound Designer: Rick Colhoun

Costume Designer: Jennifer Milley

Props Coordinator: Monica Emme

Show Image by Yvonne Fabian