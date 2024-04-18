BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY is Now Playing at the Gateway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gateway Theatre now presenting Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, a comedy with a fresh and lively take on the legendary tale of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles. From the award-winning master of mayhem Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) and directed by Barbara Tomasic, this production plays through April 20.

In this retelling of the Victorian whodunit, Sherlock Holmes (Genevieve Fleming) and Dr. Watson (Gerry Mackay) embark on a riveting adventure to solve the baffling mystery surrounding Sir Charles Baskerville's death. The audience will find themselves on the edge of their seats, eagerly guessing at every twist and turn. Joining Fleming and Mackay, Andrew Cownden, Mack Gordon, and Melissa Oei take on nearly 40 different characters, darting on and off the stage in this delightfully complex plot. Watch the intrepid investigators try to decipher a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit, all while giving the audience a performance filled with laughs as they follow along this murderously funny adventure.

“This production will have many of the classic Sherlock Holmes elements that we know and love, but the story is also infused with humour, fun and farce,” said Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director. “The joy is not in solving the crime but in meeting the wildly imaginative characters along the way. The actors’ challenge is making sure that each character is distinct from each other, and we have a phenomenal cast who will do this with aplomb! I am so excited for our audiences to join us for a madcap romp through the scenic English countryside.”

Barbara Tomasic (Anne of Green Gables – The Musical™) directs this production. The creative team includes Lighting Designer Kevin Tanner and Sound Designer Steve Marsh. Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is stage managed by Philomena Sondergaard with Assistant Stage Manager Scarlett Larry.