The Dance Centre's 14th Biennial Dance In Vancouver Set For Next Month

Vancouver’s contemporary dance scene will take centre stage in the 14 th edition of Dance In Vancouver, presented by The Dance Centre November 20-24. This curated biennial event provides a unique opportunity to experience dance by a diverse and creative community of BC artists. The 2024 edition features performances and showings by companiesincluding Action at a Distance/Vanessa Goodman, Anya Saugstad, Company 605, FakeKnot, Lee Su-Feh, Starr Muranko/Raven Spirit Dance, Tasha Faye Evans, Ziyian Kwan/Odd Meridian Arts, and more.

Initiated in 1997 and produced every two years by The Dance Centre, Dance In Vancouver (DIV) is unique for its concentrated focus on promoting the province’s contemporary dance talent, not only to local audiences, but also to dance promoters and curators who come from across Canada and around the world to experience the dynamic contemporary dance of the Canadian West Coast.

In addition to public performances and events, visiting presenters will have private showings and will experience works by over 30 BC-based artists over the course of five days. This edition of DIV also centres partnerships with Vancouver’s artist-run centres which will share their programming with presenters, including Left of Main, Morrow, Boombox, Progress Lab 1422 and WhatLab/Co.ERASGA.

Executive Director Mirna Zagar explains: “Dance In Vancouver works on many levels. It’s a great opportunity for audiences to experience work by local artists; our artists get the chance to build their national and international connections; and the presenters become more informed on our dynamic and diverse dance scene. Over time we have seen significant growth in touring activity and BC dance is now enjoying enhanced visibility on the world stage.

“This event is central to The Dance Centre’s mission to be a leader in creating and supporting connections for BC’s dance artists.”

Previous editions of DIV have welcomed visitors from Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Americas, and helped nurture touring opportunities, artistic exchanges, and partnerships for BC dance artists.

This edition’s guest international curator is Anthea Lewis, founder of Blulilli Projects UK, in association with Dance Umbrella (UK) – London’s International Dance Festival and FABRIC International. DIV 2024 also includes a range of partnerships with artist-run centres and venues, and with programming consultants Raven Spirit Dance.

