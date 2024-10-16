THE HOBBIT Comes to Pacific Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, Pacific Theatre will present The Hobbit from Wednesday, November 13 to Saturday, December 21, 2024.

When unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins opens his door to the mysterious wizard Gandalf, he cannot imagine the saga in store for him. Join Peter Carlone and Tim Carlson as they bring JRR Tolkien’s rich tale of adventures, perils, and second breakfasts to life in this reimagined two-person staging that is certain to send the whole family trekking through Middle Earth.

“I’m delighted to announce our brand-new adaptation of The Hobbit coming to the PT stage this Christmas!,” says Pacific Theatre’s Artistic Director, Kaitlin Williams. “This production will feature stunning theatrical magic and two phenomenal (and hilarious) performers who will bring all of Middle Earth to life. With a sense of warmth and nostalgia for this beloved story, we aim to give Tolkien’s masterpiece a fresh and exciting new interpretation.”

Credits for The Hobbit:

Playwright: Kim Selody (he/him)

Director: Laura McLean (she/her)

‘Bilbo’: Tim Carlson (he/him)

‘Thorin’: Peter Carlone (he/him)

Stage Manager: Julia Lank (she/her)

Set Designer: Alaia Hamer (she/her)

Costume Designer: Stephanie Kong (she/her)

Sound Designer: MJ Coomber (they/them)

Lighting Designer: Jonathan Kim (he/him)

Lighting Assistant: Christian Ching (he/they)

Props Coordinator: Stephanie Elgersma (she/her)

