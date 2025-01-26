Review: BEETLEJUICE The Musical Delivers a Deadly Good Time in Vancouver

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2025 has kicked off on a high note for Vancouver's theatre scene. Among the many shows debuting this month is one that perfectly captures the essence of chaos, featuring a quirky plot, catchy songs, and eccentric characters. BEETLEJUICE The Musical made its debut in Vancouver, BC on January 21 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Running until January 26, the show based off of the 1988 Beetlejuice film by Tim Burton, brings audiences into a new era of musical theatre.

The show is not a straight adaptation of the movie and is structured with some tonal differences. Emphasizing more character development and emotional subject matter, the show takes audiences down a more sentimental path compared to the film. The musical follows Lydia Deetz, a peculiar teenager who grapples with the death of her mother and deals with a strained relationship with her father. After befriending the recently deceased couple, Barbara and Adam Maitland in her family’s new home, she encounters Beetlejuice, a clever and humorous demon desperate to ‘live’ again. Determined to scare off her dad and his new girlfriend, Delia, Lydia recruits the help of Beetlejuice not knowing that his schemes would spiral out of control. In a battle between the living and the dead, BEETLEJUICE The Musical brings forth an interesting and exciting story filled with both emotional and humorous moments.

Photo: (L-R): Madison Mosley (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice). Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2024.

The musical had a tryout at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C. in 2018 before moving to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in April of 2019. After closing in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show reopened at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway in April of 2022 and closed the following year in January of 2023. The show is now on tour across the United States and Canada with its next stop in Anchorage, Arkansas next week.

The most admirable aspect of this musical is that it’s unapologetically itself. While embracing its quirky and cheesy moments, the show cracks jokes that push boundaries and puts a bit of emphasis on a shock factor that draws audiences in. Although some may raise eyebrows, the clever and (at times) crude humour definitely brought life to the show. As we enter a new era of musical theatre both based on existing films or completely new subject matter, this new trend of exploring topics, humor, and subjects that may have been overlooked in the past are now coming into the light.

Photo: (L-R): Will Burton (Adam), Megan McGinnis (Barbara), Madison Mosley (Lydia), and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice). Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2024.

There were several aspects of BEETLEJUICE The Musical that stood out right from the beginning. The most memorable was definitely the music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. Perfect’s blend of various genres reflected the rambunctious disorder that the show represented. From the classic Broadway-style songs to the more rock-heavy or pop oriented songs, the varied soundscape of the show was unpredictable and kept you on your toes. The show begins with the bold and brash song, “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing” and then moves into the desperately beautiful ballad, “Dead Mom,” before moving along to other group numbers such as “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” which gives a nod to the original film.

The scenic design by David Korins combined with the special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and magic and illusion design by Michael Weber was absolute magic. The connection between the living world and the Netherworld, despite their stark differences, was brought to life through constant metamorphosis throughout the show—a true spectacle to experience. In every nook and cranny, there was something to see and at times you had to be quick, or else it would be missed.

Photo: Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) and the Touring Company of Beetlejuice. Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022.

BEETLEJUICE The Musical featured a stellar cast with Justin Collette in the title role as Beetlejuice and Madison Mosley as Lydia Deetz. Megan McGinnis and Will Burton played couple Barbara and Adam Maitland while Jesse Sharp played Charles Deetz and Sarah Litzsinger played Delia. Although all very different roles, their unique character traits blended together well to create authentic chemistry and creative banter. From a comedy aspect, the differences in humor of each cast member emphasized the strength of each joke and took the show to a new level.

At the forefront of the production, Justin Collette’s performance as the quick-witted demon, Beetlejuice, was outstanding. In such a demanding role, Collette thrived with his chaotic energy, menacing antics, and strong vocal performance. His stage presence demanded your attention in every scene and brought his character’s outrageous personality and motives to light.

Another crowd favorite performance was Sarah Litzsinger as Delia. Playing a character so self-absorbed and deeply vulnerable is no easy feat, but Litzsinger masterfully captured this dichotomy. She brought a relatable yet pitiful quality to Delia, which was no small task. Her portrayal had flair, and she successfully depicted Delia’s personal transformation in a way that felt both heartfelt and meaningful.

BEETLEJUICE The Musical is a show that is fast-paced, bold, and spews with personality. Its absurdity makes for a wildly fun ride, while still allowing the deeper, more emotional moments to land with impact. The show makes every moment feel alive, even in the world of the dead.

BEETLEJUICE The Musical will play in Vancouver, BC at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from January 21 to 26. The show contains explicit language and sensitive subject matter that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) and the Touring Company of Beetlejuice. Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022.

