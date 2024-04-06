Review: Transport Back to the '60s with the Lively Musical HAIRSPRAY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HAIRSPRAY: The Broadway Musical is a timeless theatre classic that has been loved by audiences ever since its stage-debut in 2002. Along with its extremely memorable score, the show also holds and highlights important messages that emphasize individuality and acceptance. This week, the touring production of HAIRSPRAY presented by Broadway Across Canada made its stop in Vancouver. Playing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from April 2nd the 7th, the musical made an indelible mark in Vancouver theatre as a truly memorable and energetic show.

The musical is set in 1960s Baltimore and follows the story of Tracy Turnblad, a spunky teen with dreams of dancing on “The Corny Collins Show,” a popular dance- based television program. When her dancing catches Corny’s eye, Tracy makes it on the show. Little did she know, her presence, positivity, and drive to make a change would start a revolution. Through combating the issue of racial segregation on the show and breaking through body image criticism, Tracy proves that everyone deserves a chance to shine.

Photo: Caroline Eiseman as “Tracy Turnblad” in Hairspray. Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

The musical was based on John Waters’ 1988 film with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. With 8 Tony Awards under its belt including one for “Best Musical,” the show is an obvious fan-favourite. HAIRSPRAY opened on Broadway in 2002, ran for 2,642 performances and closed in 2009. Along with the 1988 film, a very popular 2007 version was also filmed starring John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, and Zac Efron. More recently in 2016, a live TV version of the musical was also done entitled, “Hairspray Live!”

The touring production of HAIRSPRAY did not disappoint. From start to finish the show delivered in every way possible exuding energy on-stage and into the audience. The scenic design by David Rockwell was flashy and full of colour. Featuring iconic sets that were similar to those in the 1988 movie, it felt as if you were transported back in time to Baltimore in the ‘60s. Hairspray wouldn’t be the show that it is without the wigs and hair design by Paul Huntley and Bernie Ardia. From Tracy’s “flamboyant flip” to Amber’s unique curls, there was not a stray hair in sight!

Photo: (From L) Caroline Eiseman as “Tracy Turnblad,” Greg Kalafatas as “Edna Turnblad” and Company in Hairspray. Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

Jerry Mitchell’s choreography was, in short terms, a “visual feast.” Ranging from the upbeat number, “The Nicest Kids In Town” to the sharp precision of “Run And Tell That,” and the iconic number, “You Can’t Stop The Beat,” Mitchell’s ability to bring each song to life was perfection. In addition, Mitchell also incorporated the dances of the era including “The Mashed Potato,” “The Madison,” and “The Pony” to name a few. On the whole, Mitchell’s choreography elevated the show and complemented the emotions elicited by the music.

What makes people love this musical year after year is its music. Each song crafted by Marc Shaiman is a brilliant combination of a variety of genres including rhythm and blues, soul, and 1960s rock and roll. While paying homage to the era, Shaiman offers irresistible rhythms for the upbeat songs and soulful melodies for the songs that tug at the heartstrings. In combination with the lyrics by himself and Scott Wittman, the music on a whole is unmatched. Between the songs, “Good Morning Baltimore,” “Welcome To The 60’s,” “Without Love,” “You Can’t Stop The Beat,” and more, it’s guaranteed that choosing a favourite song after the show would be a difficult decision. HAIRSPRAY’s entire score is the definition of a “non-skip” album.

Photo: (Center) Deidre Langas as “Motormouth Maybelle” and the Company of Hairspray. Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

The show’s cast had definite chemistry with one another. Their banter felt natural and interactions felt genuine. At moments it could seem as though the acting was a bit over-the-top or awkward; however, for those who don’t know, that’s all part of the fun. Without love was a fan favourite as it sported strong musicality, yet humor and good hearted fun. The current touring cast of HAIRSPRAY on the whole, put on a great show. There’s really no other way to put it. Their acting, dancing, and vocals were solid and took the storytelling aspect of the show on a ride.

The focal point of the production was Caroline Eiseman as Tracy Turnblad. Her positive energy started the show off on a high-note and didn’t diminish as the show progressed. Her mother-daughter chemistry with Greg Kalafatas as Edna Turnblad was also well presented. Kalafatas was perfect for the role of Edna. Kalafatas exuded a caring nature and was endearingly authentic to his character. Josiah Rogers as Seaweed J. Stubbs and Scarlett Jacques as Penny Pingleton also gave standout performances. Their chemistry with one another was effortless and magnetic the more the show progressed. Both Rogers and Jacques embraced their characters well and represented a timeless love story in the show. The Dynamites played by Ashia Collins, Leiah Lewis, and Kynnedi Moryaé Porter also gave very memorable performances. One of their highlight moments in the number, “Welcome To The 60s” had the entire audience in awe. Collins, Lewis, and Porter were very vocally strong and sang the retro-inspired melodies with power and poise.

Photo: Scarlett Jacques as “Penny Pingleton,” Josiah Rogers as “Seaweed J. Stubbs” and the Company of Hairspray. Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

Photo: (From L) Ashia Collins, Leiah Lewis, and Kynnedi Moryaé Porter as “The Dynamites” in Hairspray. Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

HAIRSPRAY resonates deep with the messages it delivers, putting embracing individuality and accepting one’s differences at its forefront. Both heartwarming and entertaining, the show will make you want to relive it again and again with its music, dancing, and overall theatre experience. No matter what, HAIRSPRAY will not leave you “without love.”

HAIRSPRAY plays at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC from April 2nd to 7th. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Top Photo: (Center) Caroline Eiseman as “Tracy Turnblad” and Company in Hairspray. Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.