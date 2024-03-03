Feature: H1-KEY Brings Us “DEEPER” Into Their Newest Single!

On February 27th, South Korean girl group, H1-KEY debuted their new single, “Deeper.” The song was the second track from their H1-KEYnote series that they started in January of this year. The first song of the series was entitled, “Thinkin’ About You” and was released on January 19th. The song, “Deeper” is a slow rock song with a very modern feeling. The lyrics describe a self-healing journey after a breakup. The song reinforces the theme of never giving up during difficult times and emits a very uplifting sound upon first listen. “Deeper” was produced by YOUNG K of the K-Pop group, DAY6, and Hong Ji Sang. Both previously worked with H1-KEY on their tracks “Rose Blossom” and “Seoul (Such a Beautiful City).”

Photo Credit: GLG

H1-KEY is a K-Pop girl group under the label, GLG, and comprised of four members, Seoi, Riina, Yel, and Hwiseo. The group name, H1-KEY, stems from the term, “high-key,” reinforcing their goals of being confident and having healthy beauty. They debuted on January 5th, 2022 with their single, “Athletic Girl” and have risen in popularity since then. In February 2023, H1-KEY ranked 3rd after the girl groups, NewJeans and Blackpink for Girl Group Brand Reputation in South Korea. Their song, “Rose Blossom,” released last year, was the song that put the group in the spotlight. H1-KEY is a group that wants to prove themselves as artists that you can trust while listening to them. With every new release, they hope to send feelings of comfort and sentiment through their melodies and lyrics to their fans who are named, M1-KEY.

H1-KEY member, Hwiseo asked listeners to, “please give a lot of love to “Deeper” as it is the second part of the ‘H1-KEYnote’ project which carries H1-KEY’s hopeful message and determination. I’m so happy to release the new track of H1-KEY!” Watch the “Deeper” live performance video!

Top Photo Credit: GLG