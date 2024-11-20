MONSTER Comes to Vancouver Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Discover the untold story behind one of mythology’s most reviled and misunderstood figures in MONSTER, the next step in development for this new original musical from critically-acclaimed powerhouse Direct Theatre Collective.

The story of Medusa the snake-haired beast is well known, but MONSTER invites you to see beyond the legend, through the many versions of her story, and finally brings her voice to the surface. This journey explores Medusa’s life beyond the curse, revealing the very human experience of the monster we all know. With a Greek chorus of Muses guiding the way, this powerful reimagining will challenge everything that you think you know about Medusa.

From the award-winning creative duo of co-writers Jill Raymond (HYSTERIA, ver·i·si·mil·i·tude) and arranger/composer Florence Reiher (Worth the Weight), MONSTER first captivated audiences as a sold-out hit at the 2023 Vancouver Fringe Festival. Now expanded into a full two-act production, as part of the Fringe's Best Of Fest co-presentations - it promises to be an unforgettable evening of theatre, myth, and music.

MONSTER will perform for two days only on December 6th and 7th, at Performance Works on Granville Island. This expanded production features twenty-one original songs, performed by a cast of sixteen performers with a live band accompaniment. Audiences can expect a riveting theatrical ride, as Direct Theatre Collective brings Medusa’s story to light in this brand new musical tour-de-force.

