HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Comes to Studio 16 in Vancouver

Mitch and Murray Productions will present the Western Canadian premiere of Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery from Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Studio 16 in Vancouver.

In this multi-award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-finalist play, four young conservatives have gathered to toast the newly inducted president of their tiny Catholic college – one week after the Charlottesville riots in 2017. Their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, becoming less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood. On a dark, cold night in the middle of America, Will Arbery’s haunting play speaks to the heart of a country at war with itself.

“Our company has never shied away from challenging or provocative work,” says Artistic Director Aaron Craven. “With Donald Trump back in The White House, and with political polarization throughout the western world, Heroes of the Fourth Turning is as timely as a play can be. Characters like this are not often represented within the theatre community and their stories are not told with as much humanity, depth, and empathy as Arbery – who himself was raised in a large conservative Christian family – affords them. If art is meant to build bridges between disparate groups, then a mostly liberal audience forensically and artfully examining the “other side” is a first foothold. It’s a painful, funny, and incredibly complex piece of theatre and we’re thrilled to bring it to Vancouver.”

