FADO - THE SADDEST MUSIC IN THE WORLD Opens At Firehall Arts Centre Next Month

Produced by the Firehall Arts Centre along with Victoria's Puente Theatre, FADO - The Saddest Music in the World runs from Thursday, November 21 to Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Acclaimed Portuguese-Canadian playwright Elaine Ávila's new play, FADO, is a tale of love and ghosts set in the back alleys and brothels of old Lisbon. Part concert and part theatre, the story of a young woman confronting her country's Fascist past and her own identity is interwoven with the heartbreaking national music of Portugal known as Fado, which means "fate."

The hit of the Victoria Fringe in 2018, FADO won the award for Favourite Musical, with B.C.'s own beloved Sara Marreiros playing the ghost of Amália Rodrigues, the queen of Fado.

The Firehall's Artistic Producer Donna Spencer says, "I am excited to be working with Victoria's Puente Theatre and Artistic Director Mercedes Bátiz-Benét and look forward to bringing this wildly unique production to greater Vancouver audiences."

For a taste of Fado music, listen to Amália Rodrigues singing "Abandono" here.

For more information on the Firehall Arts Centre, please visit the following platforms: www.firehallartscentre.ca





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You