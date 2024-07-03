Canadian Opera Company to Present Performance at Base31

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The acclaimed Canadian Opera Company Orchestra is hitting the road September 7, 2024 with Musical Flights, a casual concert experience at The Drill Hall at Base31 in Picton, Ontario.

Led by COC Music Director Johannes Debus and featuring artists and alumni of the company's Ensemble Studio, Musical Flights offers a tasting menu of some of opera's most well-known arias alongside popular songs from musical theatre, all set in scenic Prince Edward County.

Audiences can expect a preview of the COC's upcoming 2024/2025 mainstage season featuring operatic showstoppers from Nabucco, Faust, Madama Butterfly, and Eugene Onegin, as well as a range of Broadway hits including selections from Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, West Side Story, and The Sound of Music.

Among the featured performers, Midori Marsh is an American-Canadian soprano who was last seen on the COC's mainstage in 2022 as Annina in La Traviata and in a Dora Award-nominated performance as Papagena in The Magic Flute.

Toronto-based soprano Charlotte Siegel was named one of Toronto Life's “Rising Stars of 2023,” and recently wowed audiences as Musetta in La Bohème (2023) as well as in appearances in the COC's 2024 productions of The Cunning Little Vixen and Medea.

Canadian tenor Matthew Cairns is a member of the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program; he earned rave reviews for his portrayal of Macduff in the COC's 2023 production of Macbeth and returns to Toronto this fall as Ismaele in Nabucco.

Korin Thomas-Smith is a Canadian baritone who recently starred as Dr. Malatesta in the COC's Ensemble Studio performance of Don Pasquale.

For more information, please visit coc.ca/MusicalFlights.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for Canadian Opera Company X Base31 Present: Musical Flights at The Drill Hall at Base31 range from $79-$169 and are available online at base31.ca and by phone at 613-695-2851.

