Bound Musical Theatre Society and the Metro Theatre To Present BOUND! THE MUSICAL World Premiere

Bound Musical Theatre Society and the Metro Theatre will present the world premiere of Wayne Morris & Glen Freedman's Bound! The Musical, an original musical comedy in concert, including brand new pop-rock style songs and an ensemble of quirky and relatable characters.

Sometimes silly, always lively and definitely entertaining, this story will resonate with anyone from teenagers to seniors and emphasizes the message that we can all overcome chaos through community and connection. Bound! The Musical is directed by Hailey Fowler, with Music and Lyrics by Wayne Morris, Book by Glen Freedman and Wayne Morris and Musical Direction by Kylie Fonacier. It features a diverse ensemble of multi-talented artists and runs at the Metro Theatre, in Vancouver, BC, on November 19 & 20th, 2024.

A re-imagining of Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost, Bound! The Musical, follows the story of four male Olympic-bound athletes who are tricked into abstaining from vices and ‘romance' during their high-intensive training, only to find themselves suddenly at the centre of a research study run by a group of attractive, brilliant and highly-driven women. What follows is a hilarious battle of wills as their desires and the binds of their stringent guidelines battle for the win.

Wayne Morris is the composer, lyricist, and co-writer of the book for Bound! The Musical. He is a glass-half-full person, with a drive to share that optimism with everyone. Wayne's creative career began as a performer, developing a love for theatre through acting in various high school productions. His passion to create led to his next stage, as a singer-songwriter. He released two independent albums, and performed for live audiences as both a solo artist and with a backing band. Wayne continues to produce music, and was producer and engineer for the full cast album for Bound!

Glen Freedman, the co-writer of the book for Bound! The Musical is a practicing psychiatrist and focuses his career on lifting people out of suffering with a deep understanding of the full spectrum of human personality and traits (which contribute to rich character development in his writing). Glen completed the Writer's Studio program at Simon Fraser University for creative writing, as well as attended Bishop's University, where he performed in Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. Glen brings his musical background to Bound! from his experience as a keyboardist for live bands.

Bound Musical Theatre Society is an incorporated BC not-for-profit society with a mission to foster a greater sense of community through the development of BC-created musical theatre works. Bound! The Musical, Music and Lyrics by Wayne Morris & Book by Glen Freedman and Wayne Morris | Venue & Dates: Tuesday, November 19 & Wednesday, November 20th @ 8:00PM at the Metro Theatre (1370 Marine Dr SW, Vancouver) . Tickets are $25 and are available at https://tickets.metrotheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0.

