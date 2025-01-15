WITH LOVE, MARILYN Comes to Arches London Bridge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the romance of Valentine’s with the glamour and charm of Hollywood’s golden age at With Love, Marilyn, the award-winning musical cabaret tribute to the legendary Marilyn Monroe which will play at Arches London Bridge from 13-15 February.

Fresh from her critically acclaimed, sold-out performances in the USA, American actress Sydney Smith Martin brings to life Marilyn’s story with stunning authenticity in this intimate, behind-the-scenes production.

Celebrating the life, songs and irresistible allure of the silver screen’s most iconic actress, Smith Martin performs an unforgettable selection of the star’s most cherished songs, including “I Wanna Be Loved By You”, “My Heart Belongs To Daddy” and the show-stopping “Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend”. Directed by Erin Sullivan the production has stunning new orchestrations by Broadway’s Henry Aronson (Rock of Ages, Tommy).

Recreating the atmosphere of the dress rehearsal for a performance that Marilyn never gave, audiences will be transported back in time as she weaves together the stories of the men she loved, with the passion and tenderness and unforgettable loss that consumed her relationships.

Celebrate your Valentine’s Day with Marilyn Monroe, the ultimate romantic. A special VIP experience is available exclusively on Friday 14th.

"As for lovers, well they'll come and go. And actually pretty much all of them are going to break your heart. But you can't give up because if you give up, you'll never find your soulmate; that half who makes you whole and that goes for everything. Keep trying." - Marilyn Monroe

With Love, Marilyn is at Arches London Bridge, the home of Marilyn The Exhibition which offers a rare and unprecedented glimpse into the private world of Marilyn Monroe.

